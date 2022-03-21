Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Footage from Son Wolf's Birth: 'He's Out!'

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second baby, son Wolf, with Travis Scott on Feb. 2

Kylie Jenner is giving her fans an intimate peek at the moment she and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, son Wolf.

On Monday, the 24-year-old shared a video on YouTube featuring footage from the delivery room before her baby boy was born. Along with her doctors and Scott, 30, Kylie's mom Kris Jenner was also by her side for the big day.

In the video — which was dedicated "to our son" — Kylie records herself sitting in the hospital bed, cradling her baby bump for the last time.

"Are you ready to have another baby?" she asks Scott, who replies, "I'm ready."

"I am! Woo!" Kris chimes in, shouting with her arms in the air. Kylie then adds, "She's always pumped and ready to go."

The clip then cuts to audio of the moment baby Wolf was born. "He's out," one of the doctors says. "Your son is here!"

"What's up boy! What's up big boy," Scott shouts proudly before the newborn is heard crying.

"To our son. February, 2, 2022. 8lbs 13oz," the video reads.

Though baby Wolf wasn't seen in the heartfelt video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave the first glimpse at Wolf on Instagram Feb. 6, when she posted a black-and-white photo of her son's hand.

Kylie and Scott are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Kylie's pregnancy with Wolf was "very different" than when she was pregnant with Stormi.

"After she had Stormi, she bounced back quickly. She was also resting more and took a huge step back by keeping her pregnancy to herself. As a working mom with a toddler, her pregnancy with Wolf was very different. She experienced more stress trying to balance everything," said the insider.

The source also noted that The Kardashians star is "surprised that her recovery after Wolf has been more of a struggle" and she "expected it to be easier."