Kylie Jenner shared highlights from Sunday's festivities, including some of the décor she arranged and a few sweet moments between Travis Scott and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Shares an Inside Look at Her Extravagant Father's Day Celebration for Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner went all out to celebrate Travis Scott this Father's Day!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, shared highlights from Sunday's festivities, including some of the extravagant décor she arranged and a few sweet moments between Scott and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

Earlier in the day, the family appeared to have had an outdoor picnic together. Some of the decorations included blue balloons hung on the windows that spelled out "Happy Dads Day" and a blue floral arrangement that said "Daddy."

"In honor of Father's Day yesterday, just wanted to share some special moments," Jenner wrote alongside a few videos of a giant globe made out of sunflowers.

The mom of one also shared a photo of some heart-shaped cookies, presumably decorated by Stormi (with some help from Jenner) for her dad.

At night, Jenner filled two more rooms with roses and sunflowers for Scott, arranged in various heart formations. The flowers led the way to a cozy candlelit spot for the family of three to relax.

On Sunday, Jenner, 23, paid tribute to Scott on Instagram with a photo of the pair with Stormi.

"Happy Father's Day @travisscott," she wrote alongside a snap that showed Scott holding their daughter in his arms as he and Jenner leaned into one another.

"One day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. We are so blessed to have you," Jenner added.

The family of three also had a night out last week when they attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York City together on Tuesday. Scott was honored alongside a handful of creatives at the event.

Inside the event, an onlooker told PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott were open with their affection toward one another. "Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together," the source said. "They were holding hands and seemed fully back on."

At one point, Scott pulled Stormi onto his lap in a sweet father-daughter moment, according to the insider.

Scott also showed some love for Jenner during his acceptance speech, saying, "Wifey, I love you so much," according to the insider. (Scott has used the endearing term on many previous occasions to describe the Kylie Skin founder.)

Jenner and Scott split in October 2019 after two years of dating, but have remained friendly and often spend time together as they co-parent their baby girl.

"We have such a great relationship," Jenner said of the rapper in a March 2020 cover story with Harper's Bazaar. "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. ... We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

A source told PEOPLE in May that Jenner is "very happy" with Scott.