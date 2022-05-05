Kylie Jenner's 3-month-old son joined her and his sister Stormi on the Kardashian-Jenner family's flight to New York for this year's Met Gala

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Her Baby Son in Video Documenting Her Preparation for the Met Gala

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a quick look at her 3-month-old baby boy!

In a new video shared on her YouTube channel, cameras followed the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, and her famous family on their way to the 2022 Met Gala. On her private plane to New York ahead of fashion's biggest night, Jenner teased her son's tiny feet, clad in brown and orange Air Jordans.

"Look at my son's cute shoes!" Kylie said as she squeezed his tiny foot while he was strapped in a car seat while en route. "He can't even walk yet!"

Kylie's newest addition also rocked a matching grey sweatsuit, complete with zipper detailing along the legs.

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse of her Baby Son in New Video of her 2022 Met Gala Preparation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iH8mWNKM8xU&ab_channel=KylieJenner Credit: youtube

The private plane ride from Calabasas, California, to New York City for Monday night's Met Gala was a family affair. Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble were also on board with Kylie and her two kids.

At this year's Met Gala, Kylie donned a glamorous white ballgown and matching backwards baseball cap from Off-White, the fashion line of late designer Virgil Abloh.

In an Instagram post, Kylie shared she was supposed to attend the 2020 Met Gala with Abloh and was "humbled" to "honor his legacy" at the 2022 event.

In the Met Gala preparation video, Kylie further elaborated on why she couldn't attend last year's Gala, sharing she had unexpected mom duties.

"I was supposed to go last year, but Stormi got a little sick, so I had to take her back to L.A.," Kylie said, adding that she was "excited" for this year's festivities.

Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their son on Feb. 2, announcing the news by posting a black-and-white photo on Instagram of daughter Stormi Webster holding the newborn's tiny hand.

"💙2/2/22," Kylie captioned the sweet photo at the time.

Though Kylie initially introduced her son by the name Wolf Webster, she later revealed she and Scott had decided against the name and were in the process of choosing another.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Kylie shared they're still "in the process" of legally changing their son's name and will share more details when the change is complete.