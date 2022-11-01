Kylie Jenner Shares Family Photo with Travis Scott and Their Kids in Matching Halloween Costumes

Kylie Jenner is showing off her little angels!

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a family photo including Travis Scott, and their two children: Stormi Webster, 4, and an 8-month-old baby boy whose name they have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf.

In the photos shared to Kylie's Instagram Story, the four wore all-white outfits with Kylie, Stormi and the baby boy all sporting angel wings.

In the snap, the mom of two, 25, completed her outfit with a white choker adorned with spikes; Stormi accessorized her ensemble with a pearl necklace.

Kylie also posted a video of Halloween-themed snacks served at her "get-together," including cupcakes with skulls on them and pigs in a blanket with eyeballs.

In an episode of the new season of The Kardashians, Kylie cited mom Kris Jenner as the "best example" of balancing career and family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My mom has been the best example I could look up to. She has 100 kids and she still manages to do it all, so [I'm] very inspired," Kylie said in a confessional.

The Kylie Skin founder recently gave fans a glimpse of her new baby when she shared a carousel of images on Instagram in which her son made a brief appearance.

"Home 🦋🦋," she simply captioned the post, which featured a photo of Kylie sitting by the pool in a black bikini; the baby's legs appeared to be resting on hers, though his face was not shown.

RELATED VIDEO: Family Night! Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bring Daughter Stormi to 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Last month, on an episode of The Kardashians, Kylie opened up about how her second birth experience differed from when she welcomed her daughter Stormi.

"I feel like with my second, you anticipate everything and you know what's gonna happen. You've done it before, so I feel like I was a lot more present this time," Kylie shared at the time.