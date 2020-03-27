Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Bubble Bath Photo of Daughter Stormi: 'This Pic Makes Me Happy'

Kylie Jenner gave her 167.6 million Instagram followers a big smile on Friday morning.

While social distancing at home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics owner, 22, shared an adorable photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster, snapped while the 2-year-old poked her head out over an overflowing bubble bath.

“This pic makes me happy,” Jenner captioned the shot.

It appeared to make Stormi happy as well, with the tiny tot grinning widely in the sweet picture. And many of Jenner’s close friends and family members were feeling the joy as well — including Winnie Harlow, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Olivia Pierson, Malika Haaq and more.

“This makes me so happy!!” said Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian West, 39.

“It makes me happy too,” Hailey Baldwin, 23, commented.

Jenner has shared plenty of updates from her California home during the ongoing pandemic.

Many of her updates have been to urge her followers to also stay indoors and avoid contact with other people to help reduce the virus’ spread.

“Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self-quarantine,” Jenner wrote last week.

She went on to say that she was skilled at staying indoors after keeping her pregnancy with Stormi under wraps in 2018. Jenner famously didn’t address her pregnancy until after her daughter’s birth, even going as far as to make sure her baby bump was concealed during any appearances.

“My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn’t leave the house for months,” Jenner said. “We got this.”

A few weeks before hunkering down at home, Jenner shared a sweet photo of herself and Stormi wearing matching patterned onesies.

“My mini,” Jenner captioned the mother-daughter shot on March 6.

Meanwhile, Jenner’s also opened up her checkbook, donating $1 million to help medical professionals purchase face masks and other necessary protective gear amid the pandemic.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, a physician and OB-GYN at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles — who also delivered Stormi — said on Instagram after receiving Jenner’s donation. “I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.”

“One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes,” Jenner’s doctor continued in the post.

Dr. Aliabadi praised Jenner as a “hero” whose “donation will help save many precious lives.”

“I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero,” she said. “This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much.”

The United States currently has more coronavirus cases than any country in the world, with at least 85,381 confirmed cases across all 50 states and three U.S. territories as of Friday morning, according to The New York Times. At least 1,271 patients with the virus have died.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.