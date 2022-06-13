Kylie Jenner shared a gym selfie, vowing to get stronger after giving birth to her second baby despite recent knee and back pain

Kylie Jenner Shares 4-Month Postpartum Update, Says She's 'On a Mission to Get Strong Again'

No pain, no gain! Kylie Jenner is making strides with her fitness journey in the months since welcoming her baby boy.

On Monday, the 24-year-old reality star gave her followers another update on her postpartum transformation, sharing clips on her Instagram Story as she hit the gym despite struggling with recent knee and back pain.

"No days off!" she wrote alongside a mirror selfie posing in a matching brown sports bra and spandex set.

"4 months postpartum," Jenner added with another shot of her on a treadmill. "I have been dealing w tons of back & knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again.🙏🏻"

Kylie Jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Kardashians star and Travis Scott welcomed their second child — a baby boy — in February. Together, the pair are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Back in April, Jenner uploaded a post on her Instagram Story, where she first gave fans an insight into her weight gain — and subsequent weight loss — following her second pregnancy.

"Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy," Jenner wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of herself walking on a treadmill before she detailed that she is currently "down 40lbs 🙏🏻."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul then added that she is "just trying to be healthy and patient," noting that a mixture of walking and pilates have been her favorite exercises to help her shed her added baby weight.

Kylie Jenner Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Though Jenner initially introduced her son as Wolf Webster after he was born, she announced the following month on her Instagram Stories that her son will no longer go by that name.

In an April interview with USA Today, Jenner revealed that she and the "Highest in the Room" rapper "haven't legally changed his name yet."

"We're in the process, so it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name," she said at the time. The star also said that she "knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name."

"It just didn't suit him," she explained.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner will "share his name when she's ready."