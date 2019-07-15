Kylie Jenner 'Can't Wait to Give Stormi a Sibling' as She and Travis Scott Are 'Trying' for Baby

Kylie Jenner is looking forward to becoming a mom of two.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, is “very happy with her life” with boyfriend Travis Scott and their 17-month-old daughter Stormi, who has been enjoying a girls’ trip in Turks and Caicos with her mom as of late.

“Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” the insider says. “Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying.”

The source adds, “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shows Skin on Vacation After Sparking Pregnancy Rumors

Jenner has previously made it known that she wants Stormi to become a big sister.

On Father’s Day this year, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed she wanted another little girl when she responded in the comments section to a friend who wrote: “Perfect lil family now give Stormi a brother.”

The mother of one then said, “Sister!!!”

Image zoom Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Similarly, back in October, the reality star told James Charles in a makeup-tutorial video that she would love to have more daughters.

“I do want to have more — when, is the question. Like, I want seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider having a boy,” she shared, adding that motherhood has made her “really feel like this is always what I was meant to do.”

However last month, Jenner revealed to fans that it’s been “hard to manage mom life and work life” amid her booming makeup and skincare lines.