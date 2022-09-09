Kylie Jenner Says Son's Name Is Still Legally Wolf but She's Not Ready to Share His New Name

Kylie Jenner is keeping mum on her baby son's new name!

Kylie, 25, and mom Kris Jenner spoke about her 7-month-old son, whom Kylie shares with rapper Travis Scott, during an appearance Thursday night on The Late Late Show.

"We haven't officially legally changed the name," Kylie said. "His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting."

"I mean, how long do we wait?" asked host James Corden.

Kris, 66, jokingly asked her youngest child, "So we've been calling him Andy for nothing?", drawing laughs from the audience.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder added that though her son's name hasn't been officially changed yet, "We don't call him Wolf" — to which Corden, 44, replied, "Well, what do you call him?"

"You know ... " Kylie said coyly, leading the late-night host to joke, "Well, that's not a good name. You can't call him, 'You Know.' "

Kylie, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott, 31, then admitted that there is a name, but "we're just not ready to share yet."

She further explained, "Travis likes to sometimes ... one day, he'll be like, 'Oooh, this name's kinda cool,' and change it again. So we're just not officially probably gonna change it until ... "

Kris interjected and finished the sentence with, "He's 21."

Kylie Jenner. Terence Patrick/CBS

Corden said he understands not being ready to share the name publicly but that they should "zone in on one" — to which Kylie insisted, "We have."

"Is it still an animal?" asked the father of three, and Kylie said, "No."

"There's a huge exclusive!" Corden noted.

Stormi became a big sister when Kylie gave birth to her baby boy on Feb. 2 — one day after her daughter's 4th birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced her son's birth on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the newborn's hand, captioned, "💙 2/2/22."

It wasn't long before Kylie and Scott's baby boy made headlines of his own. On Feb. 11, Kylie revealed the name of her then-1-week-old son on her Instagram Story: Wolf Webster.

He also had a special middle name, according to his birth certificate: Jacques, a nod to Scott's real name, Jacques Webster.

But the parents of two threw fans for a loop when, on March 22, Kylie shared on her Instagram Story that their son would no longer go by the name Wolf.

"FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore 😅😅. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she wrote, adding a prayer-hands emoji.

The makeup mogul did not reveal if his middle name would be changing, as well.