Kylie Jenner wants to be a mother of four!

While doing her big sister Kim Kardashian West‘s makeup in a new video shared on the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s YouTube page, Jenner, 22, revealed her desire to have a full house in response to a fan’s question.

“How Kim manages being a mom of four and her work life? And Kylie, do you see yourself with four kids?” the fan asked.

“I see myself for sure having four kids,” Jenner answered, adding however, that she isn’t sure when that will happen.

“I don’t have a timeline to this,” Jenner said while applying foundation on Kim, who shares four children: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months, with husband Kanye West. “I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years,” Jenner added.

Jenner is already mom to her 1-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jenner previously opened up about expanding her family in October, sharing that despite her split with Scott, she can’t wait to have more kids.

“I can’t wait to have more babies,” Jenner wrote back to a fan who asked if she planned on having more, echoing what a source told PEOPLE in June: “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

RELATED: Proud Mama! Kylie Jenner Cuddles with Stormi as She Calls Her the ‘Best Thing I’ve Ever Done’

But despite her love of kids, Jenner will be waiting awhile for baby No. 2. “But not ready just yet,” she added during her Instagram Q&A in October. She said on Twitter that month that her and Scott’s “main focus right now is Stormi,” adding that “our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

If Stormi eventually does get a little sister, her name could be Rose — when a fan asked what other names she considered for Stormi, Jenner said, “Rose. I still love that name..”

In the meantime, Jenner is enjoying life as a mom of one.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Stormi

On Friday, Jenner announced that her newest Kylie Cosmetics collection will be “dedicated” to her “beautiful” daughter. The collection will drop on Feb. 1, which is also Stormi’s 2nd birthday.

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant 😫🦋..” Jenner captioned an Instagram post announcing the new makeup collection.

“An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter I can’t wait for the reveal!!!!” the proud mom continued. “You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20 ⚡️.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner ‘Wanted a Second Baby’ but ‘Had Trust Issues’ Ahead of Travis Scott Split: Source

Jenner announced the collection with a sweet teaser video of her and Stormi wearing matching flowing white dresses and snuggling amid a backdrop of pink and white roses. In the clip, pink confetti falls on the mother-daughter duo from above as Stormi happily plays with the pieces.

Stormi’s dad Scott, 27, commented on the post, writing two red heart emojis.