Kylie Jenner Says Can't Wait to Have More Babies Despite Split from Stormi's Father Travis Scott

It’s no secret: Kylie Jenner loves being a mom — and she can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling!

The 22-year-old beauty mogul invited her Instagram followers to ask her questions on Friday, and the mother of one ended up revealing a lot about her life and motherhood.

Among the things fans learned from Kylie’s Q&A session is that the reality star can’t wait to have more kids, despite splitting from Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, last week.

“I can’t wait to have more babies,” Kylie wrote back to a fan who asked if she planned on having more, echoing what a source told PEOPLE in June: “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

But despite her love of kids, Kylie will be waiting awhile for baby No. 2. “But not ready just yet,” she added during Friday’s Instagram Q&A. She said on Twitter last week that her and Scott’s “main focus right now is Stormi!” adding that “our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

If Stormi eventually does get a little sister, her name could be Rose — when a fan asked what other names she considered for Stormi, Kylie said “Rose. I still love that name..”

Kylie also revealed that her mindset about her body changed after giving birth.

“I snapped back pretty fast but it was never the same and still isn’t!” she said. “Once I accepted the change my confidence came back. It just takes time.”

The reality star also revealed that she has stretch marks on her “breasts, butt and thighs!” — but she doesn’t try to get rid of them.

“Just accepted them as a little gift from Stormi lol,” she said.

Kylie continued with the parenting tidbits, saying that the best part of being pregnant for her was feeling Stormi “move and grow” inside her.

And while her favorite food is sushi, she found herself craving Eggo waffles when she was pregnant with Stormi.

To one fan’s question about her pregnancy cravings, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote replied, “just a lot of Eggos and In-N-Out.”

“Eggos was weird cause I never cared for them before,” she explained.

When yet another fan asked how she gets Stormi to “talk so darn well” — she’s 20 months — the star said she talks to her daughter “like an adult and explain everything to her!!”

“Even when she was too young to talk,” she said. “They are little sponges. Also, flash cards!!”