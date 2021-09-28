Kylie Jenner Says Motherhood 'Feels Like Something I Was Always Meant to Do'

Kylie Jenner says she felt called to be a mother.

The beauty mogul, 24, revealed in an interview with ELLE while promoting her new baby care line what she's learned after becoming a mom to daughter Stormi, 3.

"Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do," she told ELLE. "Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years."

Jenner, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, added, "Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!"

The reality star revealed her exciting pregnancy news in early September. At the time, a source told PEOPLE Jenner was "showing and was ready to share," adding, "She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi. She just wanted to wait until it felt right."

The source said, "She loves her baby bump and has a gorgeous glow. Travis is equally excited. They are a great team and parents."

Scott, 30, and Jenner, who split in October 2019, remained close after their breakup and got back together recently. PEOPLE confirmed the couple was expecting their second child in late August.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom," a source said at the time. "She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Both Jenner and Scott have opened up about their experience as parents multiple times in the past, with Scott recently telling CR Men in a September 2021 cover story that he and Jenner "try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting]."

In 2020, Jenner shared her desire for a big family, telling followers during an Instagram Live that she hopes to have "seven kids down the line, but not right now," before adding, "pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard."

And while her daughter has been open about her love for motherhood, Kris Jenner, Kylie's mom, said in a July YouTube video that she gets just as much joy out of watching her youngest parent Stormi.