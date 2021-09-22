"I wanted to create something that I would use on my own kids," Kylie Jenner said of her new Kylie Baby line

Kylie Jenner Says New Kylie Baby Line Has Been 'Tested and Approved' by Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi had a helping hand in her latest business venture.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old beauty mogul announced the launch of Kylie Baby, a skin and haircare line dedicated to babies and young kids, and shared that all of the brand's products have been "tested and approved" by her own 3-year-old child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys 🤍 it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom," Jenner wrote on her Instagram, sharing a promotional shot of herself with Stormi.

"I know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me!" she continued. "I'm so proud of these products and couldn't wait to share this with you and your family!"

Available for sale on Sept. 28, the line is comprised of shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and bubble bath soap.

Jenner broke down each product in a video on her Instagram Stories, telling fans that she spent a long time working on the brand because she "wanted to make sure we went through every testing possible."

kylie jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"This is extra safe for your babies and your kids, and I wanted to create something that I would use on my own kids," explained Jenner, who is currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott.

"These are all Stormi-tested and approved," she added. "These are the only products we use for the past maybe the two years now, which is crazy."

While Jenner said that the line's shampoo and conditioner are her favorites because they have made Stormi's hair "so soft" and helped "define her curls," her little one has a penchant for the soap instead.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Travis Scott

"Fun fact: I posted this really cute photo of Stormi a year and a half ago, and we were testing Kylie Baby then and used these bubbles," Jenner shared. "I wouldn't recommend this for your own kids, but Stormi basically used to try to eat this bubble bath and put it in her eyeballs."

As for the lotion, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said that she made sure it would absorb into the skin quickly. "Now that Stormi's a toddler, I know it can be difficult to get your kids to stay still," she said.

Kylie Baby is the latest addition to Jenner's growing business empire, which also includes Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and her recently launched swimwear collection, Kylie Swim.

kylie jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In May, Jenner spoke about potentially passing on her "legacy" to Stormi when her child gets older.

"I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to," she told tmrw magazine.