Kylie Jenner Reveals Whether She Wants to Have More Kids: 'I Don't Have a Number in Mind'

Kylie Jenner is open to whatever the future has in store for her.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, recently appeared on the cover of HommeGirls, and chatted about her future family plans in the accompanying interview.

When the mom of two — who shares son 14-month-old son Aire and daughter Stormi, 5, with Travis Scott — was asked if she plans on having more kids, she admitted, "I don't have a number in my mind."

"Some women do, but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she continued.

Kylie Jenner and her kids. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner explained that she's "always felt that way" when it comes to letting the future unfold.

"I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it's gonna happen," she added. "But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner opened up about how becoming a mom changed her approach to her thoughts on beauty.

"It's made me love myself more," she shared. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

Kylie Jenner/instagram

Despite her busy work schedule, Jenner shared a TikTok video last month featuring her little boy while promoting her new Kylie Cosmetics eye-makeup products.

As she applied two shades of her new matte liquid eyeshadows and Kylash mascara, the camera cut to the beauty brand founder hugging and kissing her baby, saying in an affectionate voice, "I love you." Aire then adorably looked into the camera with a big smile and his tongue out.

The toddler continued to be heard in the video as Jenner returned to her makeup routine. "There's baby noises in the background. Sorry, this is why I don't get on TikTok much," she joked.