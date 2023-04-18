Kylie Jenner Reveals Whether She Wants to Have More Kids: 'I Don't Have a Number in Mind'

Kylie Jenner is opening up about how life as a mom of two has impacted her and what the future holds for her

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 02:52 PM
Kylie Jenner family
Kylie Jenner with son Aire and daughter Stormi. Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram (2)

Kylie Jenner is open to whatever the future has in store for her.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, recently appeared on the cover of HommeGirls, and chatted about her future family plans in the accompanying interview.

When the mom of two — who shares son 14-month-old son Aire and daughter Stormi, 5, with Travis Scott — was asked if she plans on having more kids, she admitted, "I don't have a number in my mind."

"Some women do, but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4MNCJJSyx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and her kids. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner explained that she's "always felt that way" when it comes to letting the future unfold.

"I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it's gonna happen," she added. "But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner opened up about how becoming a mom changed her approach to her thoughts on beauty.

"It's made me love myself more," she shared. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

Kylie Jenner Stormi bday
Kylie Jenner/instagram

Despite her busy work schedule, Jenner shared a TikTok video last month featuring her little boy while promoting her new Kylie Cosmetics eye-makeup products.

As she applied two shades of her new matte liquid eyeshadows and Kylash mascara, the camera cut to the beauty brand founder hugging and kissing her baby, saying in an affectionate voice, "I love you." Aire then adorably looked into the camera with a big smile and his tongue out.

The toddler continued to be heard in the video as Jenner returned to her makeup routine. "There's baby noises in the background. Sorry, this is why I don't get on TikTok much," she joked.

Related Articles
North West Shares the Perfect Response When Katy Perry Asks What She Wants to Be When She Grows Up
North West Gives the Perfect Response When Katy Perry Asks What She Wants to Be When She Grows Up
Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall Jenner at Coachella Amid Her Rumored Romance with Bad Bunny
Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall at Coachella amid Model's Rumored Romance with Bad Bunny
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwITLZL4qr/. Bartise Bowden/Instagram
'Love Is Blind' 's Bartise Bowden Reveals Baby Boy's Name on Live Reunion: 'He's Also a Massive Fan'
Alyson Hannigan's and Her Daughters are 'On the Move' in Relatable Escalator Photo
Alyson Hannigan Is 'On the Move' During Shopping Trip with Daughters in Relatable Escalator Photo
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0-8XGJA0t/ Happy Easter
Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Newest Tattoo, Dedicated to Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrB-reTPUU0/?img_index=4. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shares Throwback Baby Photos with Dad Alec Baldwin and Mom Kim Basinger
north west, janet jackson
Kim Kardashian Says North West's Latest Look Feels Inspired by Janet Jackson in 'Poetic Justice'
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate Nick Cannon's Newest Projects with Balloons and Cupcakes: 'Love You'
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Surprise Nick Cannon to Celebrate New Shows: 'Love You So Very Much'
Janet Jackson Says She Loves ‘Everything’ About Being a Mom to 5-Year-Old Son Eissa: ‘I Love It All’
Janet Jackson Says She Loves 'Everything' About Being a Mom to 6-Year-Old Son Eissa
HommeGirls Reveals Volume 9, Featuring Cover Star Kylie Jenner Additional Cover Stars Include Kiko Mizuhara, Paloma Elsesser, Alek Wek, and Emily Ratajkowski
Kylie Jenner Recalls Sneaking Out as a Teen and Taking Mom Kris's Car: 'As Bad as It Got'
MLB Pitcher Sparks Debate as He Slams Airline for Making His Pregnant Wife Clean Up After Their Kids
Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnant Sister Cried as She Was Made to Clean Kids' Mess on Flight
Will Smith Supports Daughter Willow at Coachella as She Brings Brother Jaden on Stage: 'Willowchella'
Will Smith Supports Daughter Willow at Coachella as She Brings Brother Jaden on Stage: 'Willowchella'
Brittany Mahomes Reveals Umbilical Cord Was Wrapped Around Son Bronze's Neck Twice at Birth
Brittany Mahomes Reveals Umbilical Cord Wrapped Around Son Bronze's Neck Twice at Birth
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Says His Goal in Life Is to Love and Provide for His 12 Kids: 'I Choose to Live This Way'
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Tease Which of Their Kids Could Co-Host on 'Live' (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa and mark consuelos thanksgiving 2022
Kelly Ripa Says Her and Mark Consuelos' Children Have Them Blocked on Social Media