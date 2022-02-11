Kylie Jenner Reveals Name of Baby Boy with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby together, a son, on Feb. 2

Welcome to the world, Wolf!

On Friday, less than one week after announcing her baby boy's birth, Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her newborn son with Travis Scott: Wolf Webster. She shared the baby's moniker on her Instagram Story alongside a white heart emoji.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The makeup mogul, 24, first shared the exciting news of her baby boy's arrival on Feb. 6, posting a black-and-white photo to Instagram of the infant's hand. A rep for Jenner confirmed to PEOPLE that she had a boy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kylie jenner, wolf webster Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She noted that the newborn arrived one day after daughter Stormi's birthday with the caption, "💙 2/2/22."

Jenner's family and friends posted their congratulations on the little addition in the comments. "Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼," Kourtney Kardashian wrote, while her mom Kris Jenner added, "Angel Pie."

Scott, 30, also reacted with a series of heart emojis: "💙🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed in September that she was expecting baby no. 2 with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with big sis Stormi kissing her mom's belly.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

In October, a source said Kylie and Scott had been spending "as much time with Stormi as they can."