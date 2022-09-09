Kylie Jenner Recalls How Kris Jenner 'Fully Took My Baby Out of the Vagina' at Stormi's Birth

Kris Jenner talked about being present at 9 of her 12 grandchildren's births during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022 05:00 PM
Kris Jenner and Stormi
Photo: Kris Jenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner is certainly a hands-on grandma!

While appearing on The Late Late Show Thursday, the matriarch, 66, and daughter Kylie Jenner, 25, talked about a clip from the upcoming season of The Kardashians where the pair prepare for the birth of Kylie's now 7-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed.

"You know, she delivered my first child," Kylie said of her mom, noting that at daughter Stormi's birth, Kris "fully took my baby out of the vagina."

"Yup, I delivered Stormi," Kris said, recalling "I had scrubs, I had gloves, I scrubbed up, I was sterilized, and I pulled that baby out of my child."

Asked what Kris is like in those situations, Kylie praised her mom for being "really great."

"She's calm, she's had six kids. I wouldn't want to have anyone else by my side," she said, adding, "she was the videographer the second time around."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kris went on to say that she was at the births of all of her grandchildren except the three who were born via surrogate.

"We just had our twelfth grandchild, very exciting. A couple of my grandchildren, a few of them, were by surrogate. There's three, so I guess I was at nine."

The momager went on to recall one of her favorite moments from their time on reality television, where Kourtney Kardashian reached down and delivered son Mason, 12, herself.

"That was incredible because Kourtney was able to deliver her own baby and put him on her lap, her tummy."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">kris jenner</a> on ellen
Ellen Tube

In conversation with Martha Stewart on an episode of iHeartRadio's Martha Stewart Podcast earlier this year, the reality star opened up about her kids having children outside of wedlock.

Of her six children, Kim, 41, is the only one who welcomed kids while married. The SKIMS founder previously gave birth to daughter North in 2013 before marrying ex-husband Kanye West in 2014. The couple went on to welcome Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, after they wed and before going their separate ways last year.

When Stewart, 80, asked Kris how it then felt to have her kids "going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands," she added, "You've evolved, haven't you?" before The Kardashians star responded: "I guess so," later adding that she gets "more and more understanding" of evolving family dynamics.

"I get what this generation, and I have so many generations now in my family, I guess there's such a big age difference," she continued. "I've been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important."

"Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I embrace what is in front of me, and I think that I am easy once I understand it," she added.

Related Articles
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16
Kris Jenner Says She Would 'Never' Judge Her Kids for Having Children Out of Wedlock
kris jenner
Kris Jenner Says She's Already Finished 'Most' of Her Christmas Shopping: 'I Have 12 Grandkids!'
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, September 8, 2022, with guests Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Jeff Scheen
Kylie Jenner Says Son's Name Is Still Legally Wolf but She's Not Ready to Share His New Name
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, September 8, 2022, with guests Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Jeff Scheen
Kris Jenner Finally Reveals Her Favorite Daughter During Lie Detector Test: 'I Can't Go Home Now'
kim kardashian and khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Isn't Afraid to Serve Hard Truths to Kim amid Backlash: 'No One Sympathizes with You'
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
Kris Jenner Posts Throwback Photos of Kylie for Her Birthday — and She Looks Just Like Stormi!
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 'Soulmate Sister' Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday: 'So Kind Yet Badass'
kris jenner
Kris Jenner Says She Was 'So Proud' of Her Granddaughters at Their First Dance Recital
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mjt/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock (2210126a) Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner Rob Kardashian makes his first solo appearance at Kardashian Khaos, Las Vegas, America - 16 Mar 2013
Kris Jenner Calls Rob Kardashian the 'Most Amazing Daddy' as Kim Praises Kanye on Father's Day
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfo2Y6NLJC0/?hl=en krisjenner Verified Dream and I had so much fun catching up, playing games and drawing together with @amazonglow 🎉💗🎉 Guess who won Memory Match? #ad #GetYourGlowOn 3h
Dream Kardashian Spends Quality Screen Time with 'Lovey' Kris Jenner in Adorable Amazon Glow Ad
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City.
Kendall Jenner Says Shopping for Sister Kylie's Baby Gift 'Feels Real': 'The Day Is Coming for Me'
Kylie Jenner and Stormi
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Goes Makeup Shopping with Her Mom — and Brings a Mini Prada Purse!
Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Says She's 'Enjoying Life on My Own' as Kris Jenner Pushes Her to Freeze Her Eggs
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend SinfulColors and Kylie Jenner Announce charitybuzz.com Auction for Anti Bullying on July 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Kris Jenner Says the Car Wash 'Is Like Disneyland' as She and Kylie 'Do Normal Things' Together