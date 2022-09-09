Kylie Jenner Recalls How Kris Jenner 'Fully Took My Baby Out of the Vagina' at Stormi's Birth

Kris Jenner is certainly a hands-on grandma!

While appearing on The Late Late Show Thursday, the matriarch, 66, and daughter Kylie Jenner, 25, talked about a clip from the upcoming season of The Kardashians where the pair prepare for the birth of Kylie's now 7-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed.

"You know, she delivered my first child," Kylie said of her mom, noting that at daughter Stormi's birth, Kris "fully took my baby out of the vagina."

"Yup, I delivered Stormi," Kris said, recalling "I had scrubs, I had gloves, I scrubbed up, I was sterilized, and I pulled that baby out of my child."

Asked what Kris is like in those situations, Kylie praised her mom for being "really great."

"She's calm, she's had six kids. I wouldn't want to have anyone else by my side," she said, adding, "she was the videographer the second time around."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kris went on to say that she was at the births of all of her grandchildren except the three who were born via surrogate.

"We just had our twelfth grandchild, very exciting. A couple of my grandchildren, a few of them, were by surrogate. There's three, so I guess I was at nine."

The momager went on to recall one of her favorite moments from their time on reality television, where Kourtney Kardashian reached down and delivered son Mason, 12, herself.

"That was incredible because Kourtney was able to deliver her own baby and put him on her lap, her tummy."

Ellen Tube

In conversation with Martha Stewart on an episode of iHeartRadio's Martha Stewart Podcast earlier this year, the reality star opened up about her kids having children outside of wedlock.

Of her six children, Kim, 41, is the only one who welcomed kids while married. The SKIMS founder previously gave birth to daughter North in 2013 before marrying ex-husband Kanye West in 2014. The couple went on to welcome Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, after they wed and before going their separate ways last year.

When Stewart, 80, asked Kris how it then felt to have her kids "going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands," she added, "You've evolved, haven't you?" before The Kardashians star responded: "I guess so," later adding that she gets "more and more understanding" of evolving family dynamics.

"I get what this generation, and I have so many generations now in my family, I guess there's such a big age difference," she continued. "I've been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important."

"Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I embrace what is in front of me, and I think that I am easy once I understand it," she added.