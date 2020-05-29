Kylie previously called Stormi "my forever" in a caption of the same photo of her daughter

Kylie Jenner Proves Stormi's Her Twin in Side-by-Side Photo of Her Daughter and Herself as a Child

The resemblance is strong between Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, shared a sweet side-by-side comparison of her baby girl and herself as a child on Thursday, showing fans how similar they look on her Instagram Stories.

The photo, which was first posted by a fan account, shows the mother-daughter duo striking nearly identical poses. Stormi can be seen grinning in her mother's arms, while a young Jenner shared a similar smile in the throwback picture.

"my forever," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the original shot of Stormi on Wednesday.

Jenner — who shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott — has often discussed her daughter's physical similarities with her parents.

Shortly after giving birth in 2018, the mom wrote on Twitter, "She looks just like me when I was a baby."

That July, the makeup mogul told fans in a YouTube video that Stormi takes after her in many ways, but she doesn’t have her mother’s lips.

“Stormi, she’s my twin,” she said.

“She has the most perfect lips in the entire world,” Jenner continued, sharing that she’s pretty positive her daughter inherited them from Scott, 28. “She didn’t get those from me, I think her dad has those.”

This month, Jenner called Stormi her "special gift" in a sweet Mother's Day tribute. The pair rang in the special holiday together with an at-home celebration, as seen in the Jenner's sweet photos on Instagram.

"This little love of mine," the proud captioned the images, in which her baby girl smiled for the camera — and stuck out her tongue —with her hair wrapped up in a towel. "What a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas."

Scott also shared a shout-out to "all the moms out there" on his Instagram Stories.

PEOPLE confirmed last October that Jenner and Scott had decided to take a break from their relationship. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, "Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

True to their word, the two have continued to co-parent their daughter, ringing in Stormi's 2nd birthday in February together with a trip to Disney World and an extravagant party.

They have also been spending time as a family at Jenner's new Holmby Hills residence amid the coronavirus pandemic.