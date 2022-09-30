Kylie Jenner on the 'Pressure' She Felt Choosing Son's Name at Birth, Questioned It 'Right After'

Kylie Jenner is breaking down the moment she decided on, and then changed, the name of her baby boy.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul, 25, sat down with mom Kris Jenner and discussed whether she had officially decided on a new name for her 7-month-old son with boyfriend Travis Scott, whom the couple initially named Wolf.

"I think we know his official name," Kylie told Kris. "I mean I'm not gonna announce it yet because God forbid we change it again."

"It hasn't been changed legally yet," she explained in a confessional. "Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He'll come back and be like 'I really like this name.' And then for the day, he'll call him that. And I'm like we can't do this again."

"I'm waiting for him to just name himself," she joked.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott, went on to share the "pressure" she faced to come up with a name for her son following his birth.

"We really didn't have a name. I really just thought it was gonna come to us when we saw him, and it didn't," Kylie explained to her mom. "And 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate or else they just register him without a name and he doesn't get a social security number and the whole thing, so I felt the pressure to choose the name."

Kylie said that her sister Khloé Kardashian was initially the one who floated the name Wolf the day before signing the birth certificate.

"I liked the [initials] WW so we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, what did I just do?" Kylie shared. "It's a part of his story, but his name is changed."

While it took time for Kylie to land on a name, Kris explained in a confessional that she "knew my kids names before they were born," and shared how she came up with each of the monikers.

"I loved the name Kourtney and then I thought it would be really interesting to put a K on it. Then Kim, Christmas is my favorite day of the year and I love the name Noelle so that was maybe gonna be her name, but Koelle sounded really weird, so it was Kimberly Noelle," she said. "And then Khloé, I loved Chloe the designer, and then I tried Khloé with a K and that was really good too."

"Kendall was gonna be Kennedy or Cameron with a K and Kylie, Kylie! At some point you just run out of K names, I mean truly," she said.

"Robert is Robert George Kardashian, no sorry, Robert Arthur Kardashian, I don't even know my child's name," she said with a laugh. "Can anyone keep up with this?"

Kylie last spoke about her son's name earlier this month during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

"We haven't officially legally changed the name," Kylie said. "His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting."

She added that though her son's name hasn't been officially changed yet, "We don't call him Wolf" — to which Corden replied, "Well, what do you call him?"

"You know ... " Kylie said coyly, leading the late-night host to joke, "Well, that's not a good name. You can't call him, 'You Know.' "

Kylie then admitted that there is a name, but "we're just not ready to share yet."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.