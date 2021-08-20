Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is 'Thrilled' and Has 'Cute' Baby Bump, Source Says: 'She Loves Being a Mom'

Kylie Jenner can't wait to be a mom of two.

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul is pregnant with her second baby, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday, and as she prepares to welcome another child with Travis Scott, she has been "enjoying her pregnancy in private," a source tells PEOPLE.

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," says the source.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," adds the insider. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Daughter Stormi Webster turned 3 in February. Though Jenner and Scott split back in October 2019 after two years of dating, they remained friendly and often spent time together as they co-parented their firstborn.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi in June 2021 | Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Jenner's desire for more kids is a topic she's previously been candid about. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum told a fan in 2019 that she "can't wait to have more babies," then in a January 2020 YouTube video, she said she envisions "for sure having four kids" but doesn't "have a timeline to this."

That following April, during an Instagram Live with pal Stassie Karanikolaou, she upgraded that estimated kids number to seven little ones: "I want seven kids down the line, but not right now."

She added at the time, "Pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard. I'm not ready for that just yet."

To celebrate Stormi's 3rd birthday earlier this year, Jenner wrote on Instagram, "Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time."