Pregnant Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'Equally Excited' for Baby, Source Says: 'They Are a Great Team'

Kylie Jenner confirmed on Tuesday that she is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott

The excitement is building for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 24, confirmed that she is pregnant with her second baby, sharing a sweet video on Instagram of the moment she found out the news and shared it with family.

Rapper Scott, 30, shared the video on his Instagram Story, adding a series of heart emojis.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kylie — who famously kept her first pregnancy with daughter Stormi, now 3, a secret — always planned to share the journey with fans.

"Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi," the source says. "She just wanted to wait until it felt right."

"She loves her baby bump and has a gorgeous glow," says the source, adding, "Travis is equally excited. They are a great team and parents."

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kylie and Travis are expecting their second child together. The pair recently got back together after splitting in October 2019.

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," a source told PEOPLE, adding that the star had been spending time with loved ones away from the public eye during the early stages of her pregnancy.

kylie jenner travis scott and stormi webster Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi | Credit: Craig Baritt/Getty

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," the source said. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

While Jenner and Scott remained friendly after their breakup and continued to co-parent Stormi, a source told PEOPLE in June that the pair had recently become even closer.