Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump for First Time in New Video

Kylie Jenner confirmed that she's expecting her second child with Travis Scott in an Instagram video on Tuesday

Kylie Jenner is bumpin' along!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the 90-second clip announcing the pregnancy news, Jenner is seen caressing her growing bump as she bares her belly for the camera. The video montage then shows the beauty mogul posing in a black dress with a cut-out panel revealing her stomach.

The sweet video ends with an adorable shot of Jenner's 3-year-old daughter Stormi kissing her mother's belly. "Baby," the toddler coos in the clip.

kylie jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jenner kept the caption of her post simple, opting for just a white heart and a pregnant woman emoji. She also tagged Scott, 30, in the post.

Jenner's pregnancy announcement comes two weeks after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is expecting her second child with Scott. The pair recently got back together after splitting in October 2019.

kylie jenner Credit: kylie jenner/instagram

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that Jenner had been spending time with loved ones away from the public eye early in her pregnancy.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," the source said. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

kylie jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner, who welcomed Stormi in February 2018, has long been candid about her hopes for more kids.

That April, during an Instagram Live with pal Stassie Karanikolaou, she said that she wants "seven kids down the line, but not right now."

On the topic of more babies, Jenner told James Charles in an October 2020 YouTube video, "I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day, I just still don't know when. I'm not planning, I don't have time for that to happen. You can't, like, not want more almost. Being a parent, though, is stressful, to do the right thing at all times."

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner has been taking time to herself to enjoy her pregnancy.

"Kylie is doing well. Since becoming pregnant, she has been trying to slow down a bit and to rest more. Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand," the insider said.