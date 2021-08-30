"She looks amazing and very happy," a source tells PEOPLE of Kylie Jenner while she's expecting her second baby

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is 'Showing Off' Her Baby Bump to Friends, Source Says: 'She Is Excited'

Kylie Jenner is happy to share her pregnancy journey with those closest to her.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 24, recently began showing off her baby bump to friends even though she hasn't confirmed the news publicly, a source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She looks amazing and very happy. She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It's cute to see her this excited," the sources says.

Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott — they already co-parent 3-year-old daughter Stormi — and the insider adds that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is trying to slow down and take in the moment before her child's arrival.

"Kylie is doing well. Since becoming pregnant, she has been trying to slow down a bit and to rest more. Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand," says the source. "She seems to love it all though."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Though Jenner and Scott split back in October 2019 after two years of dating, they remained friendly and often spent time together as they co-parented their firstborn, who turned 3 this past February.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Jenner has a "cute bump."