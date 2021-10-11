Pregnant Kylie Jenner 'Looked Radiant' During Halloween-Themed Outing with Daughter Stormi: Source

Kylie Jenner took her 3-year-old daughter Stormi to do some family-friendly Halloween activities in Los Angeles over the weekend and was "very hands-on all night," a source tells PEOPLE

Kylie Jenner is looking forward to her new addition.

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who is currently expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, took their daughter Stormi, 3, and her friends to Haunt O' Ween over the weekend, an immersive Halloween experience located in Los Angeles' Woodland Hills.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kylie was "very hands-on" with Stormi and the toddler's cousins — a sign, the source says, indicates that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is "definitely ready" for another child soon.

"She was in a great mood, looked radiant and was glowing as she took the very happy family to the family-friendly Halloween experience," the source says. "The kids rode the carousel together with their faces painted and enjoyed carnival toys as well as trick-or-treating."

The source adds, "Kylie was very hands-on all night. She's definitely ready for baby No. 2."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kylie and stormi twinning Kylie Jenner and Stormi | Credit: Kylie jenner/ instagram

Jenner told ELLE last month, "Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do. Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years."

Also last month, a source told PEOPLE: "Everyone is very excited about the new baby. And they want to make things fun and special for Stormi before she has to share Kylie with the baby."

According to the source, Jenner is "doing well" while juggling various business endeavors during her pregnancy.

"She is several months along and is feeling a bit tired," the source said. "She has been working hard with her new baby collection. It's difficult for her to get enough rest. Travis has been helping out with Stormi though. He is a great dad and makes Kylie proud. Kylie and Travis seem very happy."

Halloween Credit: Hauntoween LA

In August, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott, 30, are expecting their second child together. The pair recently got back together after splitting in October 2019, and confirmed the baby news in September.

At the time, an insider told PEOPLE that Jenner — who famously kept her first pregnancy with Stormi a secret — always planned to share the journey with fans.