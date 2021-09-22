Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott want to "make things fun and special for Stormi before she has to share Kylie with the baby," a source tells PEOPLE

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Knows Sex of Baby But Isn't Sharing, Source Says: 'Everyone Is Very Excited'

Kylie Jenner is keeping one baby secret to herself.

The pregnant Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, knows the sex of her baby on the way, a source tells PEOPLE; however, she is choosing to keep the detail to herself for now. While awaiting their second baby together, Jenner and Travis Scott recently took daughter Stormi, 3, to visit his family in Houston, Texas.

"They spent the weekend in Houston with Travis' family. They often visit and Kylie enjoys being with his family," the source says. "Everyone is very excited about the new baby. And they want to make things fun and special for Stormi before she has to share Kylie with the baby."

According to the insider, Jenner is "doing well" while juggling various business endeavors during her pregnancy.

"She is several months along and is feeling a bit tired," says the souce. "She has been working hard with her new baby collection. It's difficult for her to get enough rest. Travis has been helping out with Stormi though."

"He is a great dad and makes Kylie proud," the source adds. "Kylie and Travis seem very happy."

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kylie and Travis, 30, are expecting their second child together. The pair recently got back together after splitting in October 2019. They then confirmed the news earlier this month.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner — who famously kept her first pregnancy with Stormi a secret — always planned to share the journey with fans.

"Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi," a source said at the time. "She just wanted to wait until it felt right. She loves her baby bump and has a gorgeous glow. Travis is equally excited. They are a great team and parents."

While Jenner and Scott remained friendly after their past breakup and continued to co-parent Stormi, a source told PEOPLE in June that the pair had recently become even closer.