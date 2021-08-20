Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Travis Scott

Stormi is getting a sibling!

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 24, is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Scott.

Reps for Jenner and Scott did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Jenner has long been open about her desire to expand her family further after welcoming her first child in February 2018. She told a fan in 2019, "I can't wait to have more babies," then in a January 2020 YouTube video, she said she sees herself "for sure having four kids" but doesn't "have a timeline to this."

That April, during an Instagram Live with pal Stassie Karanikolaou, she upgraded that estimated kids number to seven little ones: "I want seven kids down the line, but not right now."

She added at the time, "Pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard. I'm not ready for that just yet."

On the topic of more babies, Jenner told James Charles in an October 2020 YouTube video that, "I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day, I just still don't know when. I'm not planning, I don't have time for that to happen. You can't, like, not want more almost. Being a parent, though, is stressful, to do the right thing at all times."

"I read books, I follow all these Instagrams. I'm just trying to learn the best way to raise your kid," she added at the time. "But I think every kid is different, so you have to just do whatever you think is best for your child."

Jenner and Scott split back in October 2019 after two years of dating but remained friendly and often spent time together as they co-parent Stormi.

The beauty mogul said of Scott in a March 2020 cover story for Harper's Bazaar: "We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. ... We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

A source told PEOPLE in May 2020 that Jenner is "very happy" with Scott.

"They are not putting any pressure on their relationship. They get along and things are great. They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation," the source said at the time. "They love each other. Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It's all benefitting her."

Later in June, a source said there was a "different energy" between the former couple: "Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now. Kylie and Travis are very close again. ... They never put any pressure on their relationship. The focus was always on being the best co-parents. They still keep separated homes in Los Angeles because this is what works for them."

Celebrating Stormi's 3rd birthday earlier this year, Jenner wrote on Instagram, "Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time."

"It's all the little things I'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years 🤍 but on the other side I'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do," Jenner added at the time. "Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"