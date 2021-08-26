"It's cute to see her this excited," a source tells PEOPLE of Kylie Jenner eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second baby with Travis Scott

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is 'Very Busy' but 'Trying to Slow Down a Bit' While Expecting: Source

Kylie Jenner is taking time to enjoy her pregnancy.

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul is currently expecting baby No. 2 with Travis Scott, and a source tells PEOPLE while she's keeping the news low-key, she has started showing off her baby bump to friends and continues to be excited about being pregnant.

"Kylie is doing well. Since becoming pregnant, she has been trying to slow down a bit and to rest more. Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand," the source says of also being mom to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

"She seems to love it all though," adds the source. "She looks amazing and very happy. She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It's cute to see her this excited."

A source told PEOPLE on Friday that Jenner is "a few months along" and has a "cute bump."

"She is beyond excited," that source said. "She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Though Jenner and Scott split back in October 2019 after two years of dating, they remained friendly and often spent time together as they co-parented their firstborn, who turned 3 this past February.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi | Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

In May, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum told tmrw magazine that her Kylie Cosmetics beauty empire is Stormi's for the taking, should she choose to accept it one day.