The Kylie Cosmetics founder also gave a look at her bump in a black two-piece outfit.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner — who kept her pregnancy with first child, Stormi, very private — always intended to tell her fans.

"Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi," the source said. "She just wanted to wait until it felt right."

"She loves her baby bump and has a gorgeous glow," said the insider, adding, "Travis is equally excited. They are a great team and parents."