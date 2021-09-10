Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Baby No. 2! See All the Photos of Her Baby Bump
Jenner announced on Sept. 8 that she is expecting baby No. 2 with Travis Scott
Baby Makes Four
On Sept. 8, 2021, Kylie Jenner announced on Instagram that she is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The mogul shared a video of her pregnancy thus far, including the sweet moment that she shared the news with Scott.
Here Comes Big Sister!
Stormi is ready to be a big sister! In the video, the 3-year-old gave her mom's growing belly a kiss and said sweetly, "Baby!"
Proud Mama
Two weeks before Jenner confirmed the happy news, a source told PEOPLE, "Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited."
"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," the source said. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."
Reflection Time
The Kylie Cosmetics founder also gave a look at her bump in a black two-piece outfit.
A source told PEOPLE that Jenner — who kept her pregnancy with first child, Stormi, very private — always intended to tell her fans.
"Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi," the source said. "She just wanted to wait until it felt right."
"She loves her baby bump and has a gorgeous glow," said the insider, adding, "Travis is equally excited. They are a great team and parents."
Bumpdate!
Jenner posed for a sweet photo in which she cradled and caressed her bump.
What's Cooking
Since her announcement, Jenner — who had been keeping her baby news private by sharing old photos of herself on Instagram for most of the summer — has been sharing more photos of her maternity style. In one photo, she wore an all-white leather outfit in N.Y.C.
Out and About
The perfect accessory to a white leather mini dress and coordinating trench coat might just be that pregnancy glow Jenner was rocking for a dinner out at Carbone in N.Y.C.
Orange You Glad?
Jenner rocked an orange coat and heels with her midriff-baring look during the Revolve gallery opening reception during New York Fashion Week.
Pregnancy Cravings
The soon-to-be mother of two shared a Boomerang of herself indulging on her Instagram Story after the event. Hey! What baby wants, baby gets!
Sheer Beauty
Jenner stepped out again during New York Fashion Week in a sheer, lace number, reminiscent of the one that sister Kim Kardashian West sported when she was pregnant with son Saint.