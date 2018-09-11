Kylie Jenner Says Pregnancy 'Changed' Her Body at a Young Age — 'But I Really Don’t Care'

Kylie Jenner and her sisters have some of the world’s most famous figures — but the new mom and makeup mogul says her body was totally transformed by motherhood.
In the Autumn/Winter 2018 issue of Glamour UK, Jenner, 21, gets real about her shape after welcoming 7-month-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26.
“Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” says Jenner, who rocks bold purple lips on one of the three magazine covers. “But I really don’t care.”
Jenner has gotten candid about her post-baby body in the past. “I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did,” Jenner said on her YouTube page in July. However, she noted, “People can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes.”
She said alongside best friend Jordyn Woods, “My boobs are … three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger.”
She continued, “And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.”
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also opens up about tackling both her massive beauty business, Kylie Cosmetics, and her mom duties to Glamour UK. She tells the magazine, “I work hard for Stormi and being able to pass Kylie Cosmetics onto her — if she is interested — would be such a cool thing to do.”
The mogul, too, shares the joys of running a lucrative makeup empire. She explains to the outlet, “Most importantly, the business has given me a purpose. I love to work, as Mom has installed such a great work ethic in all of us. If I didn’t have that, I don’t know what I would do.”
Jenner adds, “I get to create, it exercises my mind and I am always thinking of how to make the formulas or develop new products.”
Beyond welcoming a baby, Jenner’s looks have undergone another major change since Stormi’s arrival: she revealed in July that she removed her famous lip fillers.
“Kylie has been so much more relaxed and natural since Stormi was born,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s softer in a way. And she’s just as busy as ever, but her priority is her daughter.”
See the full feature with Jenner in the Autumn/Winter 2018 issue of Glamour UK, available on digital download and newsstands on Thursday.