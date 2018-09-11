Kylie Jenner Says Pregnancy 'Changed' Her Body at a Young Age — 'But I Really Don’t Care'

Kylie Jenner and her sisters have some of the world’s most famous figures — but the new mom and makeup mogul says her body was totally transformed by motherhood.

In the Autumn/Winter 2018 issue of Glamour UK, Jenner, 21, gets real about her shape after welcoming 7-month-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26.

“Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” says Jenner, who rocks bold purple lips on one of the three magazine covers. “But I really don’t care.”

Jenner has gotten candid about her post-baby body in the past. “I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did,” Jenner said on her YouTube page in July. However, she noted, “People can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes.”

She said alongside best friend Jordyn Woods, “My boobs are … three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger.”

She continued, “And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.”

