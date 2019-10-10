Kylie Jenner Posts Throwback Photo of Stormi from a Year Ago: 'Where Does the Time Go?'

Kylie Jenner‘s little girl Stormi is growing up fast, and the reality star is reminiscing about her baby’s younger days.

On Wednesday, Jenner, 22, shared a sweet slideshow of photos on Instagram, which show herself and Stormi, 1, lounging on a pool chair.

“About a year ago with my baby 💛,” Jenner captioned the post adding, “Where does the time go…”

In the first photo, Jenner, who wore a neon green bikini, can be seen sweetly kissing little Stormi while holding her close to her chest.

The baby girl looked adorable in a tan one piece paired with a little straw hat.

In the second shot, Stormi laughed as Jenner continued to kiss her.

In the last photo, Jenner lay back as Stormi sat up straight — both mom and daughter looked away from the camera.

The cute throwback comes just a few days after Jenner surprised Stormi with a brand new swing set — following her split from Stormi’s dad Travis Scott.

Jenner shared moments of her revealing the swingset, which features a tic-tac-toe board, to Stormi on her Instagram Stories.

“I got you something,” Jenner tells Stormi, who races out of the house and into the backyard in awe.

The toddler looked especially stylish for the occasion and paid homage to her rapper dad, 28, by wearing a shirt that featured his action figure doll — from his collaboration with Reese’s Puffs Cereal — along with an animal print jacket and black shorts.

Stormi also sported a pair of Jordan 1 Retro High Travis Scotts with red laces.

“It’s cool,” Stormi says excitedly as she walks toward the structure.

She then convinces Jenner to climb the swing set bridge.

Jenner appeared a bit confused at first, but later revealed she thought Stormi was saying “bitch” not “bridge.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder later shared a video of Stormi reluctantly climbing the bridge on her own.

“Mommy!” Stormi pleads to Jenner asking for help, but the reality star instead encourages her.

“You got it!” Jenner tells Stormi, who sweetly repeats it back to herself.

As she crawls across, Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter Chicago meets her at the other side.

“Hi Stormi,” Chicago, 1, says.

“Nothing better than being someone’s mommy,” Jenner captioned the clip.

After news broke earlier this week that Scott and Jenner would be “taking some time apart,” a source told PEOPLE that Stormi “will spend equal time” with her parents following the split.

“They have split for now and are living apart,” the source tells PEOPLE of Jenner and Scott. “Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie.”

“They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don’t want their split to affect Stormi too much,” the insider adds. “As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect Stormi.”

Jenner publicly confirmed the split last Thursday, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms.”

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”