Kylie Jenner Posts Photos of Daughter Stormi's Adorable Mermaid Swim

Stormi is the cutest little mermaid!

On Instagram Tuesday, Kylie Jenner posted two sweet snaps of her 3-year-old daughter — whom she shares with Travis Scott — swimming in a pool in a mermaid tail. In the first photo, Stormi floated on her back with her eyes closed in the sun, soaking up summer in a blue frilly top with matching fin bottom. In the second shot, the little mermaid swam underwater.

"The best mermaid that could ever exist aw 🥰," one of Jenner's followers wrote. Another person commented, "Mermaid goals😍."

kylie jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner often shares cute moments spending time with her daughter on social media. In June, she posted a photo of Stormi during bath time, drenched in water as her baby girl posed for the camera. In July, the makeup mogul even gave a glimpse of her life as a working mom, running Kylie Cosmetics with her daughter by her side.

In the second of a three-part YouTube docuseries released last month, video footage follows Stormi spending the day at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, playing in her own room and spending time with staff members. The clip also featured throwback moment of a younger Stormi sitting on her mom's lap during meetings.

"Being a mom has become second nature to me," Jenner explained, running through a typical morning with her baby girl, from making breakfast to getting her ready for the day.

"Thank God I have the best team in the world that helps me watch her," the reality star said.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Credit: Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Later in the tour, Jenner said that her toddler even "has her own office where she gets all her business done," and also teased that Stormi is "actually launching a little secret brand soon that we've been working on for a while, but finally pedal to the metal."

Back in May, the reality star told tmrw magazine that her Kylie Cosmetics beauty empire is Stormi's for the taking, should she choose to accept it one day.