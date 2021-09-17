Kylie Jenner Posts Adorable Video of Daughter Stormi, 3, Impersonating Her

Kylie Jenner teased the upcoming launch of Kylie Swim with hilarious help from her daughter Stormi

Hi it's me, Stormi Webster!

Kylie Jenner teased the launch of her new Kylie Swim line on Instagram Thursday with a little help from her 3-year-old daughter, who mimicked her mom in a spot-on impersonation.

As Jenner spoke about her excitement for the debut, Stormi (whom she shares with Travis Scott) interrupted to share her own PSA.

"Hi it's me, Kylie Jenner," the toddler giggled, climbing in her mom's lap and covering her eyes with her hand.

"What?!" Jenner exclaimed with a laugh, as her daughter repeated "Kylie Jenner!"

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The reality star has been busy caring for her daughter and preparing for the Kylie Swim launch, a source told PEOPLE last month. Now, the Kylie Cosmetics founder hopes to slow down a bit as she gets ready to welcome baby no. 2 with Scott, 30.

Earlier this month, Jenner confirmed she was expecting her second child with the rapper.

kylie jenner Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In a sweet video announcing the news, Jenner holds up a positive pregnancy test before the clip cuts to Scott hugging her stomach. The 90-second video also follows the proud parents attending an OBGYN appointment with Stormi and later sharing the happy news with family.

"She is beyond excited," the source said of Jenner's joy. "She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi | Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Jenner and Scott split in October 2019 after two years of dating, but remained friendly and spent time together as they co-parented their daughter, often documenting their time together as a family on social media.

In May, the makeup mogul told tmrw magazine that her Kylie Cosmetics beauty empire is Stormi's for the taking, should she choose to accept it one day.