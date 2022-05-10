Kylie Jenner Posts Adorable Throwback Video of Stormi in Honor of Psalm's Birthday: 'Time Flies'

"Omgg this video of my baby when she was just 1 year old with psalm saying she wants a baby brother," Jenner captioned the sweet video posted to her Instagram on Monday

Kylie Jenner can't seem to get enough of daughter Stormi Webster and nephew Psalm West!

In honor of Psalm's third birthday on Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, shared an adorable throwback video of a 1-year-old Stormi interacting with her cousin, who is the youngest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's four children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Instagram clip shows Stormi, now 4, running around the house while donning a colorful outfit before stopping to greet Psalm. A woman's voice in the video later can be heard asking Stormi if she wants a baby brother, to which she replied, "Yes!"

Kylie and stormi twinning Kylie Jenner and Stormi | Credit: Kylie jenner/ instagram

"Omgg this video of my baby when she was just 1 year old with psalm saying she wants a baby brother," Jenner wrote in the caption. "Wow time flies 🙏🏼🤍🤍 happy birthday psalm 🎈"

Jenner shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott. The pair are also parents to a 3-month-old baby boy.

In one photo set shared on her feed, Jenner was seen sweetly embracing Scott, 31, before a stunning sunset on the beach. She captioned the series with a group of emojis, writing, "🤍🦋🌅."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another post showed the mother of two posing solo in a gathered white dress with the beach landscape behind her. "Love like a sunset," Jenner wrote alongside the images.

On her Instagram Story, Jenner posted more moments from the trip, including clips of her and Stormi feeding beach lizards.

In one video, Jenner nervously offered the fruit to the reptiles before asking Stormi if she'd like to do the same.

Stormi excitedly screamed "Yeah!" and Jenner recorded her with the animals while being held in Scott's arms. A final video showed the mother-daughter duo feeding the animals together in their bathing suits — a green ensemble for Jenner and a two-piece black bikini for her little one.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby Boy with Travis Scott

Prior to the tropical getaway, Jenner stepped out for the 2022 Met Gala on May 2 in a glamorous white ballgown and matching backwards baseball cap from Off-White, the fashion line of late designer Virgil Abloh.

In an Instagram post, Jenner shared she was supposed to attend the 2020 Met Gala with Abloh and was "humbled" to "honor his legacy" at the 2022 event.

Jenner documented her process of getting ready for fashion's biggest night in a video shared on her YouTube channel and gave fans a quick glimpse of her son.