Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body in Metallic Bikini While on Vacation in Miami

Less than a year after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner is showing off her post-baby body — in a bikini!
While on vacation in Miami for her pal Jordyn Woods’ 21st birthday, the 21-year-old beauty mogul slipped into a strapless and metallic two piece, which showed off her impressive figure — specifically her extremely flat stomach.
In the shot, posted on Instagram Tuesday, Jenner can be seen posing on a balcony that overlooks the beach. In addition to her bikini, Jenner also sported square-shaped sunglasses.
The sighting comes just a few days after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her figure, yet again, in a little black mini dress for an event in celebration of the makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills.
Jenner paired the figure-hugging dress with black heels, black dangling earrings, and a bedazzled purse that was shaped like a red lipstick.
Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.
In September, Jenner spoke candidly about her body and how it’s changed since welcoming her daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott in February.
“Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” Jenner said during an interview with Glamour UK for the magazine’s Autumn/Winter 2018 issue.
She also opened up about her post-baby body on her YouTube page in July: “I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I did.”
However, she noted, “People can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes.”
RELATED: Kylie Jenner Says ‘Creating Life Was One Of the Most Beautiful Moments Of My Life’
“My boobs are … three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” Jenner continued.
“And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before,” Jenner added.