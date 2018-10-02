Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body in Metallic Bikini While on Vacation in Miami

Less than a year after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner is showing off her post-baby body — in a bikini!

While on vacation in Miami for her pal Jordyn Woods’ 21st birthday, the 21-year-old beauty mogul slipped into a strapless and metallic two piece, which showed off her impressive figure — specifically her extremely flat stomach.

In the shot, posted on Instagram Tuesday, Jenner can be seen posing on a balcony that overlooks the beach. In addition to her bikini, Jenner also sported square-shaped sunglasses.

The sighting comes just a few days after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her figure, yet again, in a little black mini dress for an event in celebration of the makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Jenner paired the figure-hugging dress with black heels, black dangling earrings, and a bedazzled purse that was shaped like a red lipstick.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

In September, Jenner spoke candidly about her body and how it’s changed since welcoming her daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott in February.

Kylie Jenner GAMR/Maciel/BACKGRID

“Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” Jenner said during an interview with Glamour UK for the magazine’s Autumn/Winter 2018 issue.

She also opened up about her post-baby body on her YouTube page in July: “I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I did.”

However, she noted, “People can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Says ‘Creating Life Was One Of the Most Beautiful Moments Of My Life’

“My boobs are … three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” Jenner continued.

“And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before,” Jenner added.