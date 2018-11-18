Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Snaps of Travis Scott Holding Their Daughter Stormi: 'We Love You'

Travis Scott is feeling the love from his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

On Instagram, the makeup maven, 21, complimented the “Butterfly Effect” rapper’s work ethic alongside photos of Scott, 26, cuddling with their 9-month-old daughter Stormi. In the pictures, Scott smooches Stormi’s cheek as the baby happily pats her dad’s face.

The post, which earned a like from Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian West, followed Scott’s Astroworld Fest at NRG Park in Houston on Saturday. The event included performances by Lil Wayne and Post Malone.

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi; Inset: Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star praised her boyfriend, writing “only the people around you really know how hard you work.”

“I love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we’re so proud of you. we love you,” she concluded, punctuating her message with a heart.

“I love you wifey,” commented Scott.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram story

On her Instagram story, Jenner filmed Scott gushing about his family onstage. “My beautiful wife, she came out. My beautiful daughter, she’s here too,” he said as the crowd cheered. “I love y’all so much.”

The couple has been known to refer to each other as “wifey” and “hubby,” including when Jenner celebrated her birthday in August and when Scott spontaneously sent her flowers in October.

“Kylie is very happy with Travis, but they aren’t married,” a source explained to PEOPLE in October. “There has been some talk about marriage, but it doesn’t seem they are planning a wedding.”

“They are busy taking care of Stormi,” the source continued. “And they both love being parents. Kylie is a great mom. She always talks about Stormi and spends as much time with her as possible.”