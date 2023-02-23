Kylie Jenner Says She's 'Obsessed' with 'Little Baby' Aire as She Shares Cute New Photo of Son

Kylie Jenner's son Aire celebrated his first birthday earlier this month

Georgia Slater
Published on February 23, 2023 10:45 AM
Kylie Jenner, Aire
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner can't get enough of her baby boy!

The makeup mogul, 25, shared an adorable new photo of son Aire, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, on her Instagram Story Wednesday, raving that she's "obsessed" with her little boy.

In the cute picture, Aire snacks on something to eat while sitting in a high chair and wearing a cute bib featuring a cat in a party hat.

"I'm obsessed w this little baby 😫😫😫😫😫😫😫," she wrote on the slide.

Aire birthday
Kylie Jenner/instagram

Earlier this week, Jenner, who shares son Aire and daughter Stormi, 5, with Travis Scott, opened up about her differing experiences with postpartum depression as the cover star for Vanity Fair Italy's March issue.

"I have experienced it, twice. The first time was very difficult, but the second was more manageable," Jenner told the outlet.

Asked to share advice for other moms struggling with postpartum, the mom of two said, "I would tell those women not to overthink things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest."

Kylie Jenner’s cover story for Vanity Fair Italia
Photographed by Luigi and Iango for Vanity Fair Italia

"Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful. I know, in those moments, you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That's not true," she asserted.

"The hormones, the emotions at that stage, are much, much more powerful and bigger than you," Jenner continued. "My advice is to live through that transition without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well."

Kylie Jenner’s cover story for Vanity Fair Italia
