Kylie Jenner Notices Stained Shirt During TikTok Makeup Tutorial: 'Looks Like I'm Lactating'

Kylie Jenner is mom to a 7-month-old son and daughter Stormi, 4

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on September 14, 2022 03:59 PM
Published on September 14, 2022 03:59 PM
Photo: Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Kylie Jenner didn't let a little spilled milk ruin her makeup tutorial.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was filming a video in her car to give fans a sneak peek at one of the lip crayons in her new Kris Collection when she noticed a stain on her black t-shirt.

"Ooh, looks like I'm lactating," the 25-year-old mom of two said, before going on with her testing of the lip crayon.

At the end of the video, Jenner said she's "going to maybe change my shirt now." Then, she teased an upcoming surprise for fans.

"I have to go, drive an hour away to do a 3D scan of my body because we're making something special for Halloween," she shared shortly before ending the video.

Jenner recently shared new details about her infant son, who along with daughter Stormi, 4, she shares with rapper Travis Scott, during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show.

"We haven't officially legally changed the name," Jenner said. "His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting."

"I mean, how long do we wait?" asked host James Corden.

Kris Jenner, 66, jokingly asked her youngest child, "So we've been calling him Andy for nothing?", drawing laughs from the audience.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> and Stormi in Harrods
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Last month, the makeup mogul and her daughter visited luxury department store Harrods, where the pair checked out Jenner's cosmetics and skincare line and were welcomed with a curated room to go shopping.

The mother-daughter duo first visited the display for Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin before heading into a special area with designer shoes, purses and clothes lining the walls for Stormi to shop. The room also featured an area with toys, stuffed animals and other accessories.

"Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping," Jenner said in the background of her Instagram Story video. "Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl."

"Mommy I'm gonna try these on," Stormi added from the other side of the room.

