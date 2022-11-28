Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos of Son After Confirming His Name Is Still Wolf

The makeup mogul and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi, 4, and a 9-month-old baby boy whose name they have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf

Published on November 28, 2022 02:21 PM
kylie jenner
Photo: Kylie Jenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner is giving a closer look at life with her baby boy.

On Monday, the makeup mogul, 25, shared a series of new photos featuring her 9-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

The adorable snaps show her baby boy, whose name Jenner and Scott have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf, up close and standing up for the first time. While his face continues to be shielded from the camera, viewers can see the little boy's adorable curly hair.

Jenner helps her son to stand outside on a sunny day in two of the photos and holds him while walking alongside Stormi in another shot. Another picture shows Jenner and Stormi giggling while sweetly matching in ghost-printed Halloween pajamas.

"Highlights," she captioned her Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The new photos of Jenner's son come less than one week after she confirmed that his name is "still Wolf" during the season 2 finale of The Kardashians.

One month after Jenner and Scott welcomed their baby boy, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared an announcement on her Instagram Stories that her son would no longer go by the name of Wolf.

"This year has been very transformative for me," Jenner said in a confessional during last week's Kardashians episode. "There's so many amazing things that I'm really excited about, [to] hang out with my babies and really dive in to my work."

"My baby's name is still Wolf, I'll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I'll tell you guys in season 3," she added, winking at the camera.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">kylie jenner</a> stormi
Kylie Jenner/instagram

Jenner shared similar sentiments during a September appearance on The Late Late Show, noting they "haven't officially legally changed the name."

"His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting," said Jenner.

The mom of two added that though her son's name hasn't been officially changed yet, "We don't call him Wolf" — to which host James Corden, 44, asked, "Well, what do you call him?"

"You know ... " Jenner said coyly, leading the late-night host to joke, "Well, that's not a good name. You can't call him, 'You Know.' "

Jenner then admitted that there is a name, but "we're just not ready to share yet."

