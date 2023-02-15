Kylie Jenner Shares Cute New Photo of 1-Year-Old Son Aire: 'Hasn't Let His New Bunny Go'

Kylie Jenner is giving fans another glimpse at her baby boy.

The make-up mogul, 25, shared an adorable new photo of her son Aire, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.

In the snapshot, the 1-year-old is wearing a cute dinosaur-print pajama top and holding a blue toy bunny whilst being carried by his mom.

"Hasn't let his new bunny go 🥹," wrote Jenner, who shares Aire with her rapper ex Travis Scott, alongside the picture.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder's new photo came amidst a series of Valentine's Day snapshots shared on her Instagram Stories.

Kylie Jenner's son Aire. Kylie Jenner Instagram

Jenner is currently single after splitting from the "Sicko Mode" rapper with whom she also shares daughter Stormi Webster, 5. Yet that didn't stop The Kardashians star from being treated with a number of Valentine's gifts.

"The sweetest lovey ever !!! how do you do it all? I love you @kirsjenner," Jenner captioned a picture of two teddy bears, some candy and a large gift bag given to her by her mom Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner Instagram

A source confirmed to PEOPLE last month that Jenner "is not with Travis right now."

"She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the source shared. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

The source added that the mother-of-two is in a very different place from the 31-year-old musician.

"Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier," they continued. "Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi. Kylie Jenner Instagram

It has "never been an easy relationship," continued the insider. "There is a reason that they never got married. It's always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes."

Jenner and Scott have dated on and off since 2017.