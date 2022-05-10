"Everyday should be Mother’s Day 🤍🙏🏼 ," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote of the tender moments

Kylie Jenner Shares New Clip with Son in Mother's Day Video Celebrating Her Kids: 'Thank You God'

Kylie Jenner is feeling the Mother's Day love.

The 24-year-old reality star shared a sweet video to Instagram Monday night after Mother's Day weekend, continuing to celebrate her daughter Stormi, 4, and baby son, 3 months, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

"Everyday should be Mother's Day 🤍🙏🏼 thank you God for my two beautiful blessings," Jenner captioned the clip, which gave a glimpse into her past pregnancy and motherhood.

The video opened with a 3D-ultrasound of one of her babies, followed by a shot of her pregnant belly, and the shadow of her silhouette against a wall while she was expecting.

The camera panned to behind-the-scenes footage from a pregnancy photo shoot, where she cradled Stormi in her arms and then posed in a black two-piece outfit. The clip closed with a closeup of Jenner holding her baby's hand in her own.

Over the weekend, Jenner posted photos to Instagram of her Mother's Day festivities this year.

"The sweetest mother's day 🤍," she wrote of a photo with Stormi, showing the two seated at a poolside table surrounded by dozens of white daisies. Though Scott, 31, wasn't pictured, a shot of the table showed two bedazzled cups were labeled for "Mommy" and "Daddy."

Though Jenner initially introduced her son as Wolf Webster after he was born in February, she announced the following month on her Instagram Stories that her son will no longer go by that name.

In an April interview with USA Today, Jenner revealed that she and the "Highest in the Room" rapper "haven't legally changed his name yet."

"We're in the process, so it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name," she said at the time.

The star also said that she "knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name."

"It just didn't suit him," she explained.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner will "share his name when she's ready."