Kylie Jenner Marks Mother's Day with Never-Before-Seen Pics of Stormi and Aire — See the Photos!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a series of new snapshots of her kids on Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day

Published on May 15, 2023 10:02 AM
Kylie Jenner Mother's Day
Kylie Jenner with son Aire and daughter Stormi. Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is celebrating Mother's Day with her kids.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, marked the annual springtime holiday by sharing some never-before-seen photos of 15-month-old son Aire and daughter Stormi, 5, on Instagram Sunday. "happy mother's day 🫶" Jenner captioned the pictures.

In the first photo from her carousel of cute snapshots, the mother of two is seen smiling and sporting a fluffy pink robe and taking a mirror selfie as she cuddles her kids.

While Aire wore green dinosaur-printed pajamas and matching green and white socks, Stormi also opted for pink like her mom in a pair of Santa Claus-themed pajamas.

Another photo shows Stormi doting on her baby brother and proudly feeding him. In the adorable throwback snap, Stormi smiles at the camera while holding a bottle and brushing her younger sibling's hair. Aire wore a brown sleepsuit for his feeding time, while Stormi looked sweet in a Hello Kitty T-shirt and leggings.

Kylie Jenner Mother's Day
Stormi feeds her baby brother Aire. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Kardashians star also reminisced on being pregnant with her babies and shared a photo of herself making a heart shape with her hands on her bare bump. For the edgy shot, Jenner rocked wet hair and a sheer crop top, as well as a maroon sarong.

"Happy Mother's Day my loves," sister Khloé Kardashian commented on the post, while Paris Hilton simply added a heart eyes emoji.

On her Instagram Story, Jenner also shared a glimpse into her Mother's Day celebrations with a snap of some sweet treats.

Kylie Jenner Mother's Day
Kylie Jenner was treated to some sweet cookies for Mother's Day. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The reality star, who shares her two kids with Travis Scott, was gifted a serving board full of hot pink heart-shaped cookies with the words "Love You Mom" written onto them in white icing.

Jenner recently appeared on the cover of HommeGirls, where she chatted about her future family plans in an accompanying interview.

When the star was asked if she plans on having more kids, she admitted, "I don't have a number in my mind."

Kylie Jenner Mother's Day
Kylie Jenner with Aire and Stormi. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"Some women do, but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner opened up about how becoming a mom changed her approach to her thoughts on beauty.

"It's made me love myself more," she shared. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me."

Jenner continued, "I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

