“Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age. But I really don’t care,” new mom Kylie Jenner, who welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, said in her new Glamour UK cover story.

“My boobs are … three times the size, which bothers me,” she previously said in a July YouTube video with BFF Jordyn Woods. “I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger.”