Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Motherhood and Wanting Kids

The 22-year-old reality star has never been shy about her desire to become a mom
By Julia Emmanuele and Andrea Wurzburger
September 13, 2019 04:05 PM

1 of 12

On Being a Mom and Being Sexy 

Sasha Samsanova/Playboy

During a shoot for Playboy, Jenner said, “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

The billionaire told her boyfriend and father to 1-year-old Stormi, Travis Scott, “You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

On How Her Perspective Changed Once She Became a Mom 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie told her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, “I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish — and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really … it’s like such an amazing experience.”

3 of 12

On Parenting Her First Child

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner shared what it’s been like for her to be a first-time parent saying, “I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience. Of course there’s hard times and stuff … even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

On Being 'Ready' 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner told Interview Germany, “I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better.”

Advertisement

5 of 12

On Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Announcing the arrival of her baby girl (born Feb. 1, 2018) on Feb. 4, 2018, Jenner wrote in an Instagram post,  “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

6 of 12

On Young Motherhood

Though a source told PEOPLE that Jenner was “really surprised” but “so happy” to be expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott at the age of 20, Jenner herself has spoken about wanting to start a family sooner rather than later in life.

“I feel like 30 is too late [to have kids]!” she declared on a 2016 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She also admitted on Kocktails with Khloé, “I want kids for sure, and I feel like seeing [my sisters] go through [motherhood], it’s great knowledge. I feel like I want kids before I’m 30.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

On Raising Her Kids Out of the Spotlight

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week

Jenner has long been open about her desire to leave fame behind as she gets older, and even hinted that once she starts a family, she plans to move away from the paparazzi and TV cameras.

“I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone,” she confessed to Elle UK in 2015. “Just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

On Keeping Her Future Family Off of Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Can we expect Jenner’s daughter to be just as much of a social-media maven as her mother? Think again: In that same Elle UK interview, she revealed, “Once I have a kid, I’m not going to be on Instagram. You know, I’ll probably delete my Instagram and just … I don’t know, live life.” (That hasn’t quite been true.)

Advertisement

9 of 12

On Prepping for Parenthood with Pets

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner famously has seven puppies — Norman, Bambi, Harlie, Rosie, Ernie, Sophia and Penny — and revealed on an episode of Life of Kylie that “My dogs feel like my little kids.”

On that same episode, she also shared that she doesn’t consider her pups to be “dogs,” and even yelled at an assistant who put collars on them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

On Baby Names

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Though a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family told PEOPLE that the pregnancy is “an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events,” Jenner has often stated that she can’t wait to become a mom.

On Life of Kylie, she confessed, “I do want kids. Who doesn’t want kids?” She also admitted to then-BFF Jordyn Woods in a video on her website and app, “I keep a list on my phone of names I like for my future kids. But they’re my secrets for now!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Her Family on Supporting Her

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

According to an insider, Jenner’s boyfriend Scott was overjoyed about their new addition, adding to PEOPLE that he began telling friends about the baby in July. “He was so excited, he couldn’t keep it in,” said the insider. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”

However, while a source told PEOPLE that the Kardashian-Jenner family “loves Travis,” a different source revealed, “Kylie broke up with Tyga partly because she felt too young to get serious. Now she’s having a baby with a guy she just started dating. People around her are really surprised.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Parents

All Topics in Parents

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.