Kylie Jenner Says She Was 'More Present' During Birth and 'Less Stressed' After Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner is opening up about the differences between the births and postpartum journeys of her first and second babies.

Going back in time six months before Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son's birth and the simultaneous paternity scandal, the newest episode of The Kardashians kicked off with the birth of Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott's son.

The episode showed the moment Corey Gamble woke up Kris Jenner with the news that Kylie was in labor. The momager then scrambled to get snacks and champagne together before getting in the car with Gamble and heading to meet Kylie and Travis at Cedars Sinai Hospital.

Shortly after, Kylie talked about how her second birth experience differed from when she welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2019.

"I feel like with my second, you anticipate everything and you know what's gonna happen. You've done it before, so I feel like I was a lot more present this time," Kylie shared.

Later, each member of the family celebrated the baby boy's birth.

"This is my 11th grandchild, and I couldn't be more excited, or proud of all my kids and all their kids," Kris said. "Our family grows, every single year."

"There's just a difference when your kids have siblings, and that's all you really want for them," Kim Kardashian added. "We grew up with so many, that I think it just really shapes who you are, and I'm so happy that she's expanding her family."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder later discussed how she's feeling postpartum, responding to Kris' comment that she "just bounces right back" physically.

"It's interesting. I feel like with your first baby, it's like a shock to see your body change so much. This time around, I don't feel that way at all," Kylie said.

"Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process," she continued. "I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby."

In a previously released trailer for the family reality show's second season, Kylie appeared in a conversation with sister Kendall Jenner, where she opened up about how she was doing after welcoming her baby boy.

"I should be really happy right now," she told her sister in the clip. "I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for like three weeks."

Kylie first opened up about her postpartum recovery six weeks after giving birth to her son in a post on her Instagram Stories. After a boomerang selfie on a workout machine, which she labeled "6 weeks postpartum," Kylie shared a message to her "postpartum moms: that postpartum has not been easy."

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she wrote.

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she continued. "And yeah, I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."

In a subsequent slide, she added, "It's OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself... And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy."

"We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back,' " Kylie said. "Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"