These Precious Mother-Daughter Moments Between Kylie Jenner & Stormi Will Melt Your Heart

The 22-year-old mom-trepreneur's bond with her 18-month-old daughter Stormi really is something special
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 10, 2019 08:00 AM

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Jenner kept her entire pregnancy a secret, releasing a video entitled, “To Our Daughter,” to announce that she had given birth. 

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

The video gave fans an inside look at Kylie’s pregnancy, including doctor visits and In-N-Out cravings. 

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Jenner explained in an Instagram post, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

The youngest of the KarJenner clan continued, “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

And it looks like her plan worked because these two are inseparable.

Even when their hair is “a mess.” 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner told her sister, Kim Kardashian West, in an interview, “I don’t think being a new mom changed me, I think it just made me maybe look at life a little differently and just value time.” 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner also said of motherhood, “Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner, who always imagined having children while she was still young, settled right into her new role as mom. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” Jenner said of her first months as a mother

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Though that doesn’t mean that Jenner did not struggle. “Of course there’s hard times and stuff,” she explained. “Even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner took the time to learn how to style Stormi’s hair. She posted videos of the process to her Instagram stories, saying, “I love doing her hair. I’m not the best. But I love learning. Some of my favorite memories are of my mom doing my hair.” 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

One day, Stormi will learn how to do her mom’s signature pout! 

Kylie Jenner/YouTube

The pair supported Stormi’s dad (and Kylie’s boyfriend) Travis Scott while he was on his Astroworld tour. 

The mother-daughter duo are seriously adorable. 

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

While Jenner is busying juggling her billionaire status, she also wants to be there for her daughter. “It’s hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes,” Kylie said in a YouTube video. “So that’s why I made [Stormi] a bedroom [at the Kylie Cosmetics office] so she can be with me and still have fun.” 

Kylie Jenner/Youtube

She is certainly showing her daughter how to get things done while juggling all of her responsibilities! 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi is so cute and cuddly, she loves to snuggle up with her mom. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi is seriously living the high life, traveling on Mom’s private jet (and in matching jumpsuits, no less!).

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The only way to travel, obviously. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi is one lucky little girl! 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Baby’s first steps! In a birthday tribute to Stormi, Kylie posted a video of her little girl taking her first steps! 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She’s her mama’s Valentine. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner takes Stormi on all sorts of adventures. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Here they are at a petting zoo.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

And hanging out in the hay. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner is teaching Stormi to take Halloween very seriously. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Even dressing her as a lightning bolt and herself as a cloud so that they could be, you guessed it, a storm. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She taught her how to take a seriously great mirror selfie

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Don’t believe us? Here’s Exhibit B.  

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Kylie is super close to her sisters, so it’s no wonder that she wants Stormi to have a close relationship with her cousins. Here she is, hanging out with Aunt KoKo’s daughter, True. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Now that she’s a mom, her priorities have changed a bit. In her Instagram story, Kylie said that she had the “best Christmas eve yet” after leaving the party early to give Stormi a bath. She even did it in her evening gown! 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She’s already introducing her to some delicious food — Stormi loves the sushi restaurant, Nobu. Jenner obviously isn’t feeding her daughter sushi just yet, but she “loves edamame.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner brought her daughter to the tropics to celebrate her 1st birthday. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Nothing says “mom pic” quite like thinking that you’ve got the shot …

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Only for your little one to pull a fast one on you. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi loves the water and her mom is more than happy to let her play all day. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner threw an amusement park-themed 1st birthday party for Stormi. The theme was Stormiworld, a nod to her dad Travis Scott’s Astroworld. “I had to go all out for my baby,” Jenner captioned this photo. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Does it get any cuter?!

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

I guess it does! 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie captioned this photo, “my baby is stuck to me like glue lately🖤.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

And we see what she means! Stormi even refuses to “do things without” her mom. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram. Inset: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Excuse me, but what one-year-old do you know who carries a Birkin bag?! 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie taught Stormi how to make a splash in the pool! 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi is a quick learner.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Our hearts are truly melting.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

As we’ve learned, these two love a matching moment

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Can you blame them, when Stormi is Kylie’s “real life bestie?!” 

