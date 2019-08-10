These Precious Mother-Daughter Moments Between Kylie Jenner & Stormi Will Melt Your Heart

Jenner kept her entire pregnancy a secret, releasing a video entitled, “To Our Daughter,” to announce that she had given birth.
The video gave fans an inside look at Kylie’s pregnancy, including doctor visits and In-N-Out cravings.
Jenner explained in an Instagram post, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”
The youngest of the KarJenner clan continued, “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”
And it looks like her plan worked because these two are inseparable.
Even when their hair is “a mess.”
Jenner told her sister, Kim Kardashian West, in an interview, “I don’t think being a new mom changed me, I think it just made me maybe look at life a little differently and just value time.”
Jenner also said of motherhood, “Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better.”
Jenner, who always imagined having children while she was still young, settled right into her new role as mom.
“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” Jenner said of her first months as a mother.
Though that doesn’t mean that Jenner did not struggle. “Of course there’s hard times and stuff,” she explained. “Even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs.”
Jenner took the time to learn how to style Stormi’s hair. She posted videos of the process to her Instagram stories, saying, “I love doing her hair. I’m not the best. But I love learning. Some of my favorite memories are of my mom doing my hair.”
One day, Stormi will learn how to do her mom’s signature pout!
The pair supported Stormi’s dad (and Kylie’s boyfriend) Travis Scott while he was on his Astroworld tour.
The mother-daughter duo are seriously adorable.
While Jenner is busying juggling her billionaire status, she also wants to be there for her daughter. “It’s hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes,” Kylie said in a YouTube video. “So that’s why I made [Stormi] a bedroom [at the Kylie Cosmetics office] so she can be with me and still have fun.”
She is certainly showing her daughter how to get things done while juggling all of her responsibilities!
Stormi is so cute and cuddly, she loves to snuggle up with her mom.
Stormi is seriously living the high life, traveling on Mom’s private jet (and in matching jumpsuits, no less!).
The only way to travel, obviously.
Stormi is one lucky little girl!
Baby’s first steps! In a birthday tribute to Stormi, Kylie posted a video of her little girl taking her first steps!
She’s her mama’s Valentine.
Jenner takes Stormi on all sorts of adventures.
Here they are at a petting zoo.
And hanging out in the hay.
Jenner is teaching Stormi to take Halloween very seriously.
Even dressing her as a lightning bolt and herself as a cloud so that they could be, you guessed it, a storm.
She taught her how to take a seriously great mirror selfie.
Don’t believe us? Here’s Exhibit B.
Kylie is super close to her sisters, so it’s no wonder that she wants Stormi to have a close relationship with her cousins. Here she is, hanging out with Aunt KoKo’s daughter, True.
Now that she’s a mom, her priorities have changed a bit. In her Instagram story, Kylie said that she had the “best Christmas eve yet” after leaving the party early to give Stormi a bath. She even did it in her evening gown!
She’s already introducing her to some delicious food — Stormi loves the sushi restaurant, Nobu. Jenner obviously isn’t feeding her daughter sushi just yet, but she “loves edamame.”
Jenner brought her daughter to the tropics to celebrate her 1st birthday.
Nothing says “mom pic” quite like thinking that you’ve got the shot …
Only for your little one to pull a fast one on you.
Stormi loves the water and her mom is more than happy to let her play all day.
Jenner threw an amusement park-themed 1st birthday party for Stormi. The theme was Stormiworld, a nod to her dad Travis Scott’s Astroworld. “I had to go all out for my baby,” Jenner captioned this photo.
Does it get any cuter?!
I guess it does!
Kylie captioned this photo, “my baby is stuck to me like glue lately🖤.”
And we see what she means! Stormi even refuses to “do things without” her mom.
Excuse me, but what one-year-old do you know who carries a Birkin bag?!
Kylie taught Stormi how to make a splash in the pool!
Stormi is a quick learner.
Our hearts are truly melting.
As we’ve learned, these two love a matching moment.
Can you blame them, when Stormi is Kylie’s “real life bestie?!”