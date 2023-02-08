Kylie Jenner Lovingly Kisses 1-Year-Old Son Aire in Adorable New Video

Kylie Jenner is showering her baby boy with love.

The make-up mogul, 25, shared some adorable footage of her kissing and cuddling son Aire, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.

Wearing a dark gray T-shirt Kylie can be seen planting kisses on the infant's cheek as Stephen Sanchez's song "Until I Found You" plays in the background.

The Kardashians star also sings along to the tune as she carries her baby boy around and lovingly embraces him.

Earlier this month Jenner gave fans another glimpse of her son, who she shares with her rapper ex Travis Scott, after enjoying his first birthday on Feb. 2.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder decorated her home with a racecar theme for Aire's big day, filling the house with balloons and a ball pit.

"Aire day today🤍," she captioned a photo that showed a white, gray, and blue ball pit with black and white and race-car shaped balloons in the background.

Kylie also treated the little boy, who was initially called Wolf, to a cute cake showing him photoshopped into the driver's seat of a racecar.

Jenner marked Aire's birthday by sharing some never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you."

Aire's birthday falls a day after his big sister Stormi Webster's birthday. The little girl, who Jenner also shares with Scott, 30, turned five on Feb. 1 and her mom ensured she had a fun-filled birthday to remember by throwing her an epic party.

The bash had a table filled with merchandise for Stormi and her baby brother, while an outdoor area featured a giant rainbow slide with Stormi's head at the top, reminiscent of her previous StormiWorld parties.