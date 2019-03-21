Kylie Jenner Says Her 'Life Didn't Start Until' Having Stormi: 'I Was Definitely Made for This'

Kylie Jenner always knew she wanted to have kids at a young age, but even she wasn’t prepared for how much love she’d feel for her baby girl.

In a new interview with Interview Germany, the 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about how her daughter Stormi, 13 months, changed her life for the better.

“I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child, but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better,” Jenner explained.

“The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her,” she added.

Jenner, who has been open in the past about wanting to have more children — even sharing she’d already started picking out names for another daughter — went on to share that she’s not quite ready to give Stormi a brother or sister yet.

“I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now,” she shared.

Jenner, who’s never been shy about how much she loves being a mother, opened up earlier this month about how having a daughter has motivated her to be the best version of herself.

In honor of International Women’s Day, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a sweet snap of herself planting a big kiss on her daughter’s lips, while Stormi appears to be basking in the glow of the sun (and her proud mama’s love).

“This little girl motivates me every day to become the best woman I can be. #InternationalWomensDay,” Jenner captioned the image.

The previous month, while celebrating Stormi’s first birthday, the reality star also shared multiple sweet tributes to her daughter, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours,” she captioned one of her Instagram posts. “I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world.”

Although Jenner’s not quite ready to have another child, a source previously told PEOPLE she and Scott, 27, are looking to expand their family “sooner rather than later.”

“They want another baby,” the insider revealed. “Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.”

Amid recent reports that the couple’s relationship may be on the rocks due to trust issues, the Astroworld rapper has been making his deep affection for Jenner crystal clear.

After Jenner shared a sexy snap earlier this week in which she wore a see-through white T-shirt dress with her green bra and panties visible underneath, her boyfriend commented with a heart-eyes emoji.

Days earlier, he also showed his love by wearing a sweatshirt from her merch shop — which showed Jenner posing in a sexy lace bra — to a Houston Rockets basketball game March 13.

A source recently told PEOPLE that their relationship strain stems from Scott’s busy travel schedule as he continues his Astroworld Tour.

“Travis’ tour has been hard for Kylie. They spend very little time together,” the source said. “When he’s around, things are great with them. But when he tours, Kylie finds it hard to trust him.”

The source added, “Travis keeps telling Kylie that she can trust him. He has been doing everything he can right now to regain her trust. He will soon be off for a few weeks and keeps saying he can’t wait to spend time with Kylie and Stormi.”