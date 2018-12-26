Kylie Jenner Left KarJenner Christmas Party Early to Bathe Stormi and 'Put Her to Sleep'

Christmas is all about celebration for the KarJenner family, but parenting duties still come first.

After donning a sparkly silver gown with a thigh-high slit for their annual star-studded Christmas Eve party on Monday, new mom Kylie Jenner revealed she had to duck out before the festivities were finished to tend to her 10-month-old daughter Stormi, who also made an appearance at the yuletide soirée.

“This is me leaving the party early to go give my baby a bath (while wearing this dress because I couldn’t get it off by myself) and put her to sleep and it was the best xmas eve yet,” Kylie, 21, wrote atop a mother-daughter snapshot on her Instagram Story.

Notably, little Stormi — whom the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shares with boyfriend Travis Scott — is twinning with her glamorous mama in a coordinating dazzling silver outfit and baby-friendly white sneakers.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The two newest moms of the bunch (Kylie and Khloé Kardashian) brought their adorable daughters to the Christmas Eve party at their older sister Kim Kardashian West‘s Calabasas, California residence — and for maximum festiveness, each pair wore matching, glittery dresses.

Khloé and True, her 8-month-old daughter with NBA star Tristan Thompson, sported white with snowflakes and plenty of tulle. Mom’s more mature interpretation of the look included a crop top while her little one accessorized with an adorable hat.

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner with daughters True and Stormi Kylie Jenner / Instagram

This was the first time that the reality stars’ lavish, annual get-together was hosted by Kim, 38, and her husband Kanye West. In the past, it was always at the home of the family’s momager Kris Jenner.

Also in attendance this year were Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and a slew of other A-list guests, such as Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Paris Hilton, Dave Chappelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator and John Legend, who performed songs off his Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.