Kylie Jenner Is 'Not Okay' After Being Away from Daughter Stormi for 24 Hours on Girls' Ski Trip

Kylie Jenner had a blast with her gal pals on their recent mini vacation, but she couldn’t be happier to be reunited with her baby.

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a bevy of snapshots from the ski day trip to Mammoth, California, that she took with best friend Jordyn Woods, the latter’s little sister Jodie Woods and the girls’ mother Elizabeth Woods, in honor of Jodie’s 12th birthday.

After posting photos on her Instagram Story that chronicled their adventures — from taking a private plane to snowboarding, and even running into sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — Kylie, 21, shared an image of herself back at home with 11-month-old daughter Stormi.

“Only 24 hours away from my baby but not okay,” she wrote on top of the sweet outdoor photo featuring the mother-daughter pair, adding a broken-heart emoji.

The subsequent additions to her Instagram Story included “Stormi’s first Nobu,” as Kylie showed off a plate of food and beachside gorgeous view from the popular restaurant.

And Christmas is still going for Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott‘s daughter, who opened Barbie toys from Elizabeth and Jodie excitedly in a series of clips her mom shared, writing on top of one, “My baby still opening Xmas gifts.”

A final photo of the fun-filled session showed a square gift wrapped in multicolored paper, which Kylie captioned, “P.S. Already wrapping Stormi’s bday gifts I’m too excited.” (The baby girl turns 1 on Feb. 1.)

Kylie may be quite the busy bee between Keeping Up with the Kardashians, running her cosmetics empire, staying updated on social media for her 123 million Instagram followers and more, but her daughter comes first.

After donning a sparkly silver gown with a thigh-high slit for her family’s annual star-studded Christmas Eve party, the new mom revealed she had to duck out before the festivities were finished to tend to Stormi, who also made an appearance at the yuletide soirée.

“This is me leaving the party early to go give my baby a bath (while wearing this dress because I couldn’t get it off by myself) and put her to sleep and it was the best xmas eve yet,” she wrote atop a mother-daughter snapshot on her Instagram Story.