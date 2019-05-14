Is 'Kylie Baby' in the Works? Kylie Jenner Files Trademarks for Potential New Line

Kylie Jenner just announced her new beauty brand, Kylie Skin, but it looks like she might not be stopping there.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality and beauty mogul, 21, recently filed a trademark application for the phrase “Kylie Baby,” according to a report from TMZ.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In documents obtained by the outlet, the line will allegedly include a variety of products for new moms like furniture (e.g. cribs and changing tables), baby-friendly skincare products, strollers, car seats, blankets and even accessories for the breastfeeding mom like pumps and milk-storage options.

The reality star’s supposed new business venture is no surprise considering her past brand success, as well as her own experience in being a mom to her 15-month-old daughter, Stormi.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Stands on Her “Tippy Toes” to Give Mom a Kiss Ahead of Met Gala

The Kylie Baby report comes on the heels of her announcement this week that Jenner would be launching Kylie Skin next week, on May 22, with six core products suitable for every skin type.

“Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!” she said on Instagram.

Jenner continued, “Building my makeup line from the ground-up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc. separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys!”

Soon after announcing her new project, the reality star and businesswoman revealed the six products (all under $30!) coming in Kylie Skin’s initial launch: Foaming Face Wash, Walnut Face Scrub, Vanilla Milk Toner, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Cream.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Wishes “Bestie & Hubby” Travis Scott a Happy Birthday: Let’s “Have Another Baby”







The mother of one has previously paid much attention to detail when it comes to her daughter’s living space. In February, Jenner’s interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard spoke with PEOPLE about how she adjusted her home-design plans once she learned she was expecting with boyfriend Travis Scott in 2017.

“We reworked some of the design for the baby, of course,” he said. “We had to make a proper nursery and change another room for a playroom, and just make the house somehow kid-friendly but still maintain the power and strength of the design Kylie wanted.”