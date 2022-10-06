Kylie Jenner Says Kris Jenner Is the 'Best Example' of a Working Mom: She 'Manages to Do It All'

Kylie Jenner appreciates having a great role model in mom Kris Jenner.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Skin founder has her first photoshoot since becoming a mom of two. While the 25-year-old makeup mogul is having a good time on set, she opens up in her confessional about how difficult it is to head back to work after baby No. two.

"I feel like I've been very spoiled these last few months, just being able to hang with my daughter all day and now I have my new baby," she says. "It is hard to leave them again and get back into work. And obviously, I run my companies, so just to juggle the two of them could be difficult sometimes."

Kylie cites the momager, 66, as the "best example" of balancing career and family.

"My mom has been the best example I could look up to. She has 100 kids and she still manages to do it all, so [I'm] very inspired," she adds.

Hulu

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a glimpse of her 8-month-old bundle of joy when she shared a carousel of images to Instagram where her baby boy makes a brief appearance.

"Home 🦋🦋," she simply captioned the post, which featured a photo of Kylie sitting by the pool in a black bikini; the baby's legs appeared to be resting on hers, though his face was not shown.

Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, have yet to publicly reveal the name of their child since changing it from Wolf.

The couple's baby boy — who was born Feb. 2 — was also seen in another of Kylie's images sporting adorable brown sneakers with red laces. He seemed to be matching with big sister Stormi, 4, whom Kylie also shares with Scott.

On last week's episode of The Kardashians, Kylie admitted the "pressure" she faced to come up with a name for her son following his birth.

"We really didn't have a name. I really just thought it was gonna come to us when we saw him, and it didn't," Kylie explained to her mom. "And 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate or else they just register him without a name and he doesn't get a social security number and the whole thing, so I felt the pressure to choose the name."

Kylie said that her sister Khloé Kardashian was initially the one who floated the name Wolf the day before signing the birth certificate.

"I liked the [initials] WW so we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, what did I just do?" Kylie shared. "It's a part of his story, but his name is changed."