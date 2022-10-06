Kylie Jenner Says Kris Jenner Is the 'Best Example' of a Working Mom: She 'Manages to Do It All'

Kylie Jenner praised mom Kris Jenner as a great role model for balancing her family and her career in the latest episode of The Kardashians

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 11:16 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend SinfulColors and Kylie Jenner Announce charitybuzz.com Auction for Anti Bullying on July 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Kris Jenner (left) and Kylie Jenner. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Kylie Jenner appreciates having a great role model in mom Kris Jenner.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Skin founder has her first photoshoot since becoming a mom of two. While the 25-year-old makeup mogul is having a good time on set, she opens up in her confessional about how difficult it is to head back to work after baby No. two.

"I feel like I've been very spoiled these last few months, just being able to hang with my daughter all day and now I have my new baby," she says. "It is hard to leave them again and get back into work. And obviously, I run my companies, so just to juggle the two of them could be difficult sometimes."

Kylie cites the momager, 66, as the "best example" of balancing career and family.

"My mom has been the best example I could look up to. She has 100 kids and she still manages to do it all, so [I'm] very inspired," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 2
Hulu

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a glimpse of her 8-month-old bundle of joy when she shared a carousel of images to Instagram where her baby boy makes a brief appearance.

"Home 🦋🦋," she simply captioned the post, which featured a photo of Kylie sitting by the pool in a black bikini; the baby's legs appeared to be resting on hers, though his face was not shown.

Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, have yet to publicly reveal the name of their child since changing it from Wolf.

The couple's baby boy — who was born Feb. 2 — was also seen in another of Kylie's images sporting adorable brown sneakers with red laces. He seemed to be matching with big sister Stormi, 4, whom Kylie also shares with Scott.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjWFPBmPW2n/; kyliejenner's profile picture; kyliejenner; Verified; home 🦋🦋; 1h
kylie jenner/Instagram

On last week's episode of The Kardashians, Kylie admitted the "pressure" she faced to come up with a name for her son following his birth.

"We really didn't have a name. I really just thought it was gonna come to us when we saw him, and it didn't," Kylie explained to her mom. "And 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate or else they just register him without a name and he doesn't get a social security number and the whole thing, so I felt the pressure to choose the name."

Kylie said that her sister Khloé Kardashian was initially the one who floated the name Wolf the day before signing the birth certificate.

"I liked the [initials] WW so we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, what did I just do?" Kylie shared. "It's a part of his story, but his name is changed."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022
Kylie Jenner on the 'Pressure' She Felt Choosing Son's Name at Birth, Questioned It 'Right After'
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Baby No. 2 with Travis Scott — and He's Wearing Sneakers!
The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 2
Kylie Jenner Says She Was 'More Present' During Birth and 'Less Stressed' After Baby No. 2
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'
Kylie Jenner, True Thompson
Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, September 8, 2022, with guests Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Jeff Scheen
Kylie Jenner Says Son's Name Is Still Legally Wolf but She's Not Ready to Share His New Name
Kris Jenner and Stormi
Kylie Jenner Recalls How Kris Jenner 'Fully Took My Baby Out of the Vagina' at Stormi's Birth
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 'Soulmate Sister' Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday: 'So Kind Yet Badass'
Kylie Jenner Notices Stained Shirt During TikTok Makeup Tutorial: 'Looks Like I'm Lactating'
Kylie Jenner Notices Stained Shirt During TikTok Makeup Tutorial: 'Looks Like I'm Lactating'
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and 'Best Friend' Stormi Lip Sync to Travis Scott's 'Mamacita' in Sweet TikTok
Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Kylie Jenner Reveals She 'Cried for Like Three Weeks' After Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
Stormi Webster Helps 'Make Mommy Laugh' at Kylie Jenner's Promo Shoot for 'The Kardashians'
kris jenner
Kris Jenner Says She's Already Finished 'Most' of Her Christmas Shopping: 'I Have 12 Grandkids!'
Kylie Jenner Easter Celebrations
Kylie Jenner Says Stormi 'Doesn't Let Me Dress Her Anymore' as She Looks Back at Her Cute Outfits
Kylie Jenner Shows Travis Scott Shouting Out Daughter Stormi as She Dances Along at London Show
Kylie Jenner Shows Travis Scott Give Daughter Stormi a Sweet Onstage Shout Out at His London Show