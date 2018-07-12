Kylie Jenner Reveals She Pierced 5-Month-Old Daughter Stormi's Ears

Kylie Jenner can’t get enough kisses from her baby girl.

The proud mom of one, 20, shared a sweet video of herself showering her 5-month-old daughter Stormi with kisses on Snapchat Wednesday night.

Jenner snuggled up to Stormi in the video as the little girl reached out and pulled her mother’s hair.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder didn’t seem to mind as she kissed her baby girl’s face, all the while revealing her daughter’s pierced ears which were adorned with tiny stud earrings.

“The best kisses,” Jenner wrote in the caption.

The reality TV star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi in February.

Earlier this month, Jenner answered fan questions on YouTube and said her daughter was “my twin” even though “she’s looking a lot more like her dad.”

“She has the most perfect lips in the entire world,” Jenner gushed. “She didn’t get those from me, I think her dad has those.”

While her home life seems pretty near perfect, Jenner’s professional life also looks enviable.

The young mogul was featured on the cover of Forbes magazine in their latest issue featuring America’s richest self-made women.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who was only 10 when the show premiered, has created a beauty empire that is set to make her the youngest billionaire in history, surpassing Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

She is estimated to be worth $900 million while owning 100 percent of her cosmetics company.

Jenner told the magazine she can see herself working on Kylie Cosmetics “forever” and is willing to give the torch to her daughter when the time comes.

“Maybe one day [I’ll] pass this on to Stormi, if she’s into it,” Jenner said.